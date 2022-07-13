“MJ shot a lot of 3’s for his era… He wanted to be great at everything, it wasn’t for lack of want to” - Nick Wright says Michael Jordan has a legitimate GOAT case without the ‘lying and embellishments’

Michael Jordan is cred to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time, with many calling him the GOAT. Analyst Nick Wright believes Jordan is a GOAT without lies and embellishments.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is one of the top players in NBA history and is considered the GOAT by many. Skip Bayless often compares Jordan to LA Lakers star LeBron James.

Jordan has built his reputation on being larger than life, which is why his brand has become valuable. As the Jordan brand grew, Jordan's reputation also grew to new heights.

Nick Wright believes that the legend of Michael Jordan has gone too far and surpassed the accomplishments he made during his career. Wright thinks that Jordan has a legitimate case to be the GOAT without all the extras added to his legacy.

"MJ has a legitimate GOAT case without the lying or embellishments. 'Never lost', 'never faced a Game 7', 'Would’ve become a great three point shooter if he *wanted to*', 'would’ve won 8 in a row'. These are all canon for so many folks are they’re all just outright nonsense."

While Michael Jordan had a legendary career, he was not perfect throughout that career. He lost games, including a Game 7, and could have always lost during the seasons he did not play entirely.

Still, Jordan had a legendary career without the "lying and embellishments" that some of his supporters use. Nick Wright believes that Jordan is the GOAT because of everything he did accomplish.

nick wright @getnickwright MJ has a legitimate GOAT case without the lying or embellishments. “Never lost”, “never faced a Game 7”, “Would’ve become a great three point shooter if he *wanted to*”, “would’ve won 8 in a row”.



These are all canon for so many folks are they’re all just outright nonsense. MJ has a legitimate GOAT case without the lying or embellishments. “Never lost”, “never faced a Game 7”, “Would’ve become a great three point shooter if he *wanted to*”, “would’ve won 8 in a row”. These are all canon for so many folks are they’re all just outright nonsense.

Of the lies and embellishments that Wright dislikes, he views one of them as worse than the rest.

Nick Wright on the mythology surrounding Michael Jordan's three-point shooting.

While Jordan is among the greatest players of all time, he had flaws like everyone else.

Many consider Michael Jordan the GOAT, but even he was fallible during his career. During Nick Wright's critique of Jordan, he pointed out that Jordan was not an elite three-point shooter despite practicing it.

"The three point shooting one is the one that is the most outrageous. MJ shot a lot of 3s for his era and simply was below league average at them, except for the 2 years they moved the line in. He wanted to be great at everything! It wasn’t for lack of want to."

Many have spoken about Jordan's work ethic during his career, so he likely worked on his three-point shooting at some point.

nick wright @getnickwright



He wanted to be great at everything! It wasn’t for lack of want to. nick wright @getnickwright MJ has a legitimate GOAT case without the lying or embellishments. “Never lost”, “never faced a Game 7”, “Would’ve become a great three point shooter if he *wanted to*”, “would’ve won 8 in a row”.



These are all canon for so many folks are they’re all just outright nonsense. MJ has a legitimate GOAT case without the lying or embellishments. “Never lost”, “never faced a Game 7”, “Would’ve become a great three point shooter if he *wanted to*”, “would’ve won 8 in a row”. These are all canon for so many folks are they’re all just outright nonsense. The three point shooting one is the one that is the most outrageous. MJ shot a lot of 3s for his era and simply was below league average at them, except for the 2 years they moved the line in.He wanted to be great at everything! It wasn’t for lack of want to. twitter.com/getnickwright/… The three point shooting one is the one that is the most outrageous. MJ shot a lot of 3s for his era and simply was below league average at them, except for the 2 years they moved the line in. He wanted to be great at everything! It wasn’t for lack of want to. twitter.com/getnickwright/…

Still, if Michael Jordan's only weakness is that he was a below-average three-point shooter, that is not a terrible weakness. His skills are why Nick Wright believes he has a legitimate case to be the GOAT.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Michael Jordan the greatest player ever? Yes No 4 votes so far