"Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time" - Jeanie Buss hails Jordan as the greatest basketball player ever

The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate continues with Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss jumping in. Her comments could be an advert for NBA 2K23.

"Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time," Buss said.

LeBron vs MJ debates are more relevant than ever as James enters his 20th year in the NBA. LeBron remains one of the league's premier players and continues to add to his legacy at the age of 37.

The GOAT (greatest of all time) conversation revolves around two to three players. Most top three lists feature Jordan, James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Michael Jordan versus LeBron James

Jordan at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Almost everyone who is not willing to engage in an MJ vs. LeBron discussion is aware of its glaring issue. It is not possible to compare players across eras.

Jordan's prime came at a different time than LeBron James'. While Jordan's prime came in the 1990s, LeBron's came in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

LeBron James' longevity is unprecedented. Few players reach all-time status, but even fewer maintain that level of play for 20 years.

Jordan had to grind his way through the '80s, and found success in the 1990s. Michael Jordan wouldn't leave the throne for the next decade, rendering many of his contemporaries ring-less throughout his reign.

The Jordan era saw many teams repeatedly fail to get past him, and the same can be said for LeBron.

However, a conclusive and meaningful decision on who is the greatest of all time often comes down to preference. Stats don't reflect the full picture, and an active rating of difficulty cannot be easily assigned to eras.

