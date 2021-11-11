"Michael Jordan I looked at as f**king God; with LeBron it was more like the little homie" - Kevin Garnett compares the 2 legends, says LeBron James is getting better than everybody

There's no denying that Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett will also go down in NBA history as one of the most passionate players to ever play. Garnett enjoyed a lengthy career in the NBA, totaling an eye-opening 21-years on the hardwood. Throughout his illustrious career, KG has spent time playing with some of the game's elite talents.

Basketball fans all around the world love to debate some of the greatest players to have ever played the game. It's simply something we all love to do. We often take two players and breakdown every part of their game, giving our personal opinion of who deserves to be recognized as the "better" of the options.

The most heated debate when it comes to the history of the NBA has been between the talents of superstars Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Both have been dominant in the game of basketball, and are often viewed as two of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court. In a recent interview with GQ, Kevin Garnett went into detail about his opinion on two of the best to ever play the game.

“It's a different level of respect...Michael Jordan I looked at as f**king God. And I thought he was my version of what basketball looked like. And with LeBron, it was more like the little homie. Here's the little homie growing up, and man, little homie is getting better than everybody! God damn!... I definitely talked some shit to him. I've definitely said some crazy shit to him. He's definitely said some crazy shit back to me.”

Despite Garnett's initial comments about his high praise for Michael Jordan, he went into detail about his respect for what Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to do throughout the course of his ongoing career.

“You’ve gotta have that in you to be able to have those shoulders to carry it. No man is perfect in this s—, and there ain’t no telltale book on how to do this s—. He’s done a great f—— job. I just felt like it was only right to give him that respect.”

Kevin Garnett's Respect For The Greats

A young Kevin Garnett going up against Michael Jordan

While some of the quotes are surely going to stir up the heated debate about Michael Jordan and LeBron James, it is clear that Kevin Garnett has a lot of respect for both of the talented players. Garnett had a number of legendary battles with LeBron during KG's time with the Boston Celtics. The two had a number of historic showdowns in the Eastern Conference Playoffs when LeBron was part of both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Although it remains obvious that a number of previous players always looked up to Michael Jordan as one of the most legendary players of all-time, it remains clear that the respect for LeBron James continues to be just as high. LeBron continues to build his legacy in the NBA and he will continue to push that agenda forward as he strives towards securing another NBA championship.

