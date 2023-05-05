Michael Jordan once insulted Steph Curry saying he is not in the Hall of Fame-"He's not"

Michael Jordan shared an unpopular opinion about Steph Curry before the 2019-20 NBA season tipped-off. Jordan claimed that Curry hadn't reached Hall of Fame status at that point in his career. The Warriors star had won three championships and two MVPs by then, but according to Jordan, Curry was still yet to certify his Hall of Fame induction.

Here's what Jordan said in an interview with Craig Melvin on "Today":

"I hope not. He's still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet, though," Jordan said. "He's not."

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Michael Jordan said Steph Curry is NOT a Hall of Famer yet. Yikes.

MJ refused to change the list of players he once said would be unbeatable in a pickup game. Jordan mentioned greats like Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and James Worthy. He kept Curry out of that list, which prompted his opinion on the four-time champion's spot in the Hall of Fame.

Steph Curry got the opportunity to question Michael Jordan about the snub in 2021 when the two sat down for a one-on-one interview during the Ryder Cup. During an interview with The Athletic's David Aldridge and Marcus Thompson, Curry revealed the first question to Jordan was about the Hall of Fame snub.

The editors cut that part out according to Curry, but the former NBA legend changed his views, saying (via NBC Sports):

"‘First-ballot, Hall of Fame, no problem.'”

Steph Curry stormed his way into Hall of Fame contention after Michael Jordan's comments

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors endured a rough patch after Michael Jordan said that the former wasn't a Hall of Famer yet. Curry missed most of the 2019-20 season due to a wrist injury, and the Warriors finished with the worst record in the Western Conference.

Kevin Durant had left the team that year, while Klay Thompson was sidelined due to an ACL injury. Thompson missed the 2020-21 season after tearing his Achilles in the offseason.

The Warriors saw Steph Curry return to the fold, but he could only lead them to the eighth-best record. He won the scoring title that year, averaging 32.0 points per contest. The Warriors lost in the play-in tournament, failing to make the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

However, Curry and the Warriors bounced back the following year. Klay Thompson returned in the second half of the season. The Warriors were fighting for the top spot even before his return, thanks to another MVP-caliber effort from Curry and a solid showing from the supporting cast. Curry won the All-Star Game MVP that year and broke the all-time 3-point shooting record.

Steph Curry followed that by leading the Golden State Warriors to a championship win with a 4-2 series victory over the Boston Celtics. Curry won his maiden finals MVP as well.

That cemented his spot among the all-time greats and elevated his Hall of Fame status. Michael Jordan may have had reservations about that in the past, but that likely won't be the case anymore.

