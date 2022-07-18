“Michael Jordan liked people coming at him and then he would use it as motivation” - Frank Isola on Michael Jordan’s mentality if he played in the social media era

One name that will forever remain relevant in the NBA space is Michael Jordan. Often described as the "greatest player of all time," MJ's legacy precedes him.

Two decades after retiring from the league, the six-time NBA champion continues to provide good content. He is one of the most talked about players in the history of the game.

With relatively no social media presence and very limited TV appearances, he has remained on the tip of our tongues. When SiriusXM's Frank Isola was on The Rich Eisen Show, he was asked which players from the '80s and '90s would have been social media sensations. He stated that, while Dennis Rodman ticked the box, Jordan would have stayed off it.

He shared that, despite Charles Barkley's claim of not liking social media, he would have been big on it. He added that, for MJ, he would treat people coming after him as a means of motivation and would probably not engage.

"I think Dennis Rodman would have been pretty good," Isola said." Even though Charles Barkley said he won't get into stuff like that, I can see him doing something like that...

"I think Michael Jordan would have stayed out of it. Michael Jordan liked people coming after him, and then he'd use it like his motivation. Kobe kind of became the same type of player. As you know, they provide so much content."

Has Michael Jordan been a good role model to the new generation of players?

While his style of play cannot be matched, most NBA players have mirrored him their entire lives. Jordan is basketball royalty. He is the perfect example of what a successful career in the NBA looks like.

He has shown, over decades, what is attainable for a player on and off the court. His Jordan brand has been nothing short of successful and has since been a part of both basketball and mainstream culture.

From being a basketball player to owning a franchise, MJ seems to have done it all. As of June 2022, Forbes valued the Charlotte Hornets owner's net worth at $1.7 billion. He only earned an estimate of $90 million while he played for the Chicago Bulls.

