"Michael Jordan made Nike": NBA fans flame analyst for declaring Tiger Woods as Nike's most iconic acquisition

Michael Jordan's line of shoes and clothing with Nike are iconic in the world of basketball and pop culture. Because of this, NBA fans were quick to clap back at a comment comparing MJ to another big-name Nike athlete.

Outside of basketball, Tiger Woods is one of the biggest names to ink a deal with Nike. As another one of the top athletes of the past 25 years, one reporter tried to give both Woods and Jordan credit. It was said that MJ was the company's most iconic athlete, but Woods was their best advertiser.

NBA fans quickly began chiming in with their thoughts on this take. They feel Michael Jordan is Nike's best everything and Woods wouldn't have had a platform if it wasn't for "His Airness."

It is worth noting that the company was at two very different positions when these athletes signed deals. Nike was new to the business when they signed Michael Jordan in 1984. He had just been drafted by the Chicago Bulls and getting ready to start his NBA journey. Nike invested in the young prospect, and he went on to be a pillar for the brand still to this day.

As for Tiger Woods, he didn't sign his Nike deal until 12 years later. By then, the company had established itself in the industry. In large part because Jordan had become a big name in both sports and popular culture.

Who makes more with Nike between Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods?

As most NBA fans stated, Michael Jordan should be seen as the top overall athlete and advertiser for Nike. While Tiger Woods might have signed a bigger deal from the start, the six-time champion still brings in a massive amount of money each year for the company.

Long after his playing days, the Jordan brand is still a big hit among basketball fans. In 2022, it is believed that he made $256 million from the sales of his products. To put that into perspective, it is close to triple the amount he made as a player for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

In total, Woods made around $500 million with Nike. Meanwhile, MJ has earned close to $1.5 billion. This sizable gap proves that he is a great athlete and seller for the brand.

When discussing their standing with Nike, look no further than their current situations. Earlier this week, Woods and Nike announced they are splitting ways after a 27-year partnership. That said, Jordan has done so well with the company that the two sides have agreed to a lifetime deal. The only other athletes to have such a deal with Nike are LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Between the numbers and amount of time at the top, it's hard to argue any athlete is on the same level as Jordan.