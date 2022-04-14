"Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, they’re in awe of Kevin" - Steve Kerr claims Kevin Durant is the most gifted player in NBA history

Kevin Durant is unlike anyone the NBA has seen in its long and storied history. He is a walking mismatch who has baffled and astounded both opponents and teammates since he entered the league in 2007. Describing him can be a bit tricky as he is, in every sense of the word, a unicorn.

Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, who coached Durant for three years, has the perfect description for the two-time finals MVP. In an episode of the Icons Club, Jackie MacMullan came up with a gem in a Kerr interview, which jarred the status quo of the history of NBA greatness.

Here’s Kerr’s shocking evaluation of the kind of talent that the four-time scoring champ is:

“I think the guys who are charter members of that club [Icons], Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, they’re in awe of Kevin because, personally, I think Kevin is the most gifted one of them all.”

The Ringer @ringer Episode 8 of ‘Icons Club’ looks at how modern icons, like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, navigate the new normal in the NBA—trying to repay the debts they owe to those who came before and to use their great wealth and influence to improve the league theringer.com/2022/4/12/2302… Episode 8 of ‘Icons Club’ looks at how modern icons, like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, navigate the new normal in the NBA—trying to repay the debts they owe to those who came before and to use their great wealth and influence to improve the league theringer.com/2022/4/12/2302…

When Steve Kerr first mentioned this a few years ago, people were aghast that Kevin Durant could be considered more gifted than the iconic trio. More importantly, calling KD more talented than “His Airness” himself is almost tantamount to blasphemy in the eyes of most basketball fans.

Steve Kerr, lest it be forgotten, was Michael Jordan's teammate in the Chicago Bulls’ second three-peat. His name is etched in Bulls history for nailing one of the team's biggest shots. He has seen firsthand what MJ can do, so he has a clear insight when he compares the six-time champion to the current Brooklyn Nets superstar.

NetsDaily @NetsDaily Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant: ‘Most talented basketball player I’ve ever seen in my life’ netsdaily.com/2020/8/30/2140… Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant: ‘Most talented basketball player I’ve ever seen in my life’ netsdaily.com/2020/8/30/2140… https://t.co/tJUpQvo42U

Durant is seven-foot-tall with the handles of a guard, almost unmatched shooting skills, impressive length and reliable big-game performance. When the game is on the line, Durant is the kind of guy players give the ball to and then get out of his way.

It’s primarily this reason why the Brooklyn Nets, who entered the postseason via play-in, are still considered one of the favorites to win it all. With or without Ben Simmons, the Nets are bonafide contenders because Kevin Durant's name is on the roster.

Kevin Durant should cement his legacy by leading the Brooklyn Nets to an NBA title

Kevin Durant's legacy will signficantly be better if he leads the Brooklyn Nets to the championship. [The Ringer]

Despite all his talents, the biggest criticism that fans have been hurling at Kevin Durant was his decision to join the Golden State Warriors. KD won two championships and two Finals MVPs in three seasons with the Warriors. It’s not unreasonable to think that they could have completed a grand slam if not for Durant’s gruesome injury against the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

The three-year dominance is something that has caused fans to put an asterisk in Kevin Durant’s resume. The doubters are saying that he could not have won the title if he had not decided to play for the dynastic Warriors.

Give KD his respect. Kevin Durant carried the Nets to the playoffs despite: - MCL injury (Nets 8-19 w/o him)- Kyrie being part-time- Harden quitting on the team- Ben Simmons back injury Give KD his respect. https://t.co/EMKwxO4WrX

Last season, and despite coming off a long tenure on the Brooklyn Nets’ injury list, Kevin Durant was unstoppable in the playoffs. In the conference semifinals against the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks, he averaged 35.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins I repeat we have never seen a BUCKET like Kevin Durant. He can score from anywhere on the floor and he’s Efficient as they come. The greatest SCORER of All-Time!!! Carry the hell on… I repeat we have never seen a BUCKET like Kevin Durant. He can score from anywhere on the floor and he’s Efficient as they come. The greatest SCORER of All-Time!!! Carry the hell on…

If Durant leads the Nets to the NBA title, those voices that questioned Steve Kerr’s bold claim could rethink their opinion on KD. The title should considerably quiet his detractors, including those who feel like the “Slim Reaper” should not be mentioned in the same sentence as Michael Jordan.

