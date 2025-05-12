Michael Jordan makes stunning return to NBA in new avatar

As one of the most prominent figures in NBA history, Michael Jordan has always kept close ties to the league. Not far removed from his tenure as an owner, the six-time champion is set to take on a new role in the basketball world.

Next season, the league is set to begin its new media deal. Among the networks set to be providing coverage in 2026 and beyond is NBC. As they prepare for this, they've brought in a big name to help bolster their product.

On Monday morning, Michael Jordan announced his return to the NBA in a new capacity. He'll be working with NBC in their coverage of professional basketball. MJ's reported title with the network is "special contributor to the project."

As of now, it is not known exactly what Jordan will be doing in his new role with NBC.

For Jordan, this ends a brief hiatus away from the league. After his playing career ended, he took on an ownership role with the Charlotte Hornets in 2010. MJ kept this position until the summer of 2023, when he sold his majority stake to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Shnall.

Having been in and around the game for so long, Jordan will now attempt to bring his wisdom and experience to TV coverage in hopes of providing a good viewing experience.

Michael Jordan speaks on new role with NBC's NBA coverage

In the press release that announced him joining the team at NBC, Michael Jordan touched on his new role. He is excited to partner with a network that means so much to him and his historic basketball career.

"I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC," Jordan said. "The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I'm excited about bieng a special contributor to the project. I'm looking forward to seeing you all when the NB on NBA launches this October."

When Michael Jordan first entered the NBA, NBC was one of the major networks that aired games. They had basketball coverage for decades before the league opted to go in a different direction. When NBC's media rights deal expired in 2002, the league decided to end the partnership. Since then, ABC and ESPN have been the prominent networks when it comes to NBA action.

Now, over two decades of being away, NBC will once again be back in the basketball landscape.

