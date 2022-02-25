“Michael Jordan managed to upstage LeBron James in Cleveland” - Skip Bayless believes the NBA 75 ceremony cemented Michael Jordan as the GOAT

Has the neverending argument over who is better between Michael Jordan and LeBron James produced a winner?

Analyst Skip Bayless said the NBA Top 75 ceremony at the All-Star Game halftime Sunday cemented Jordan as the greatest of all time.

On Thursday’s podcast episode of “The Skip Bayless Show,” Bayless said:

"He was announced last, which made him in my mind – and everybody else's – first on the all-time top 75 list. Remember, the list was released in alphabetic order and not ranked. And yet, Michael was saved for last. The best for last. Michael Jordan brought the house down.”

The entire list was announced in alphabetical order, so for Jordan to be named last could infer that he was saved specifically for the end. As the old notion goes, one saves the best for last, so that logic agrees with Bayless’ comments.

NBA 75 ceremony cemented Michael Jordan as the GOAT

Even with all of LeBron James' accolades and accomplishments, along with his insurmountable fame in Cleveland, Skip Bayless pointed out:

“Michael Jordan managed to upstage LeBron James in Cleveland, Ohio.”

In Cleveland, James averaged 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in 11 seasons (and two stints). In 2016, LeBron ended a 52-year championship drought in the city of Cleveland when the Cavaliers upset the Golden State Warriors.

Such large feats in any city would be remembered as legendary. Jordan topping LeBron’s stardom in his hometown speaks volumes for his position atop the NBA. Insofar as Bayless' logic is concerned, it does seem that Jordan is the reigning GOAT of the NBA.

Jordan was a six-time NBA champion and six-time Finals MVP. He won all six times when he appeared in the Finals. The Hall of Famer was also a five-time MVP. He made the All-Defensive team nine times. Jordan, who played 15 seasons, holds the NBA record for all-time scoring average (30.1 points per game).

LeBron James, playing in his 19th season, is a four-time champion and a four-time Finals MVP. He is 4-for-10 in the Finals. He is also a four-time MVP and 18-time All-Star. He made the All-Defensive team six times. James has 36,559 points and could surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 next season. He recently passed Abdul-Jabbar for the combined record for points in the regular season and playoffs.

James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season.

