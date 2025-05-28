"Michael Jordan isn't doing media to beat LeBron James": Chandler Parsons minces no words on former NFL quarterback's controversial take 

On May 12, news surfaced that Michael Jordan joined NBC Sports as a special contributor for NBA broadcasts next season. The way former NFL quarterback turned FOX Sports host Brady Quinn sees things, Jordan is playing chess against LeBron James.

On his "2 Pros & a Cup of Joe" show on May 13, Quinn theorized that Jordan stepped into a TV role so he can enter the space before James. However, former NBA player Chandler Parsons disagrees.

On Wednesday's episode of "Run It Back," Parsons spoke about the situation, shooting down Quinn's theory.

"I really don't think Michael Jordan, with his billions of dollars and his great life and his golf course and cigars and tequila, is sitting there worried about LeBron," Chandler said. "I don't think he's doing media next season to beat LeBron James."

As Parsons' co-host Michelle Beadle said, Jordan likely won't be sitting in on preshow meetings or texting ideas like full-time hosts and anchors do.

It remains unclear what exact role Jordan will have with NBC Sports. However, the expectation is that he will make special appearances rather than be a full-time anchor like the "Inside the NBA" crew.

Michael Jordan's comments from 1998 NBA Finals may be an indication of how he views the modern era

When it was announced that Michael Jordan joined NBC Sports as a special contributor for next season, fans weighed in with a wide range of opinions.

Some believe Jordan's role may be to submit his picks for who he thinks will emerge victorious from games on NBC. However, others are hoping to hear the Hall of Famer's thoughts on the modern NBA, as he rarely participates in media appearances to discuss the league.

During an interview from the 1998 NBA Finals, Jordan shed light on how he viewed the NBA's passing of the torch.

While speaking with Stuart Scott, Jordan talked about the obsession with "finding the next MJ."

"It's never gonna be another Michael Jordan, it's never gonna be another Dr. J, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird," Jordan said. "But it's gonna be Kobe Bryant, Grant Hill and Anfernee Hardaway."

Whether fans get to hear Jordan weigh in on the modern greats, only time will tell.

