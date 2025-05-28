  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan
  • "Michael Jordan isn't doing media to beat LeBron James": Chandler Parsons minces no words on former NFL quarterback's controversial take 

"Michael Jordan isn't doing media to beat LeBron James": Chandler Parsons minces no words on former NFL quarterback's controversial take 

By Evan Bell
Modified May 28, 2025 20:08 GMT
NBA vet Chandler Parsons pushes back on former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn
NBA vet Chandler Parsons pushes back on former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn's theory about Michael Jordan and LeBron James (image credit: IMAGN)

On May 12, news surfaced that Michael Jordan joined NBC Sports as a special contributor for NBA broadcasts next season. The way former NFL quarterback turned FOX Sports host Brady Quinn sees things, Jordan is playing chess against LeBron James.

Ad

On his "2 Pros & a Cup of Joe" show on May 13, Quinn theorized that Jordan stepped into a TV role so he can enter the space before James. However, former NBA player Chandler Parsons disagrees.

On Wednesday's episode of "Run It Back," Parsons spoke about the situation, shooting down Quinn's theory.

"I really don't think Michael Jordan, with his billions of dollars and his great life and his golf course and cigars and tequila, is sitting there worried about LeBron," Chandler said. "I don't think he's doing media next season to beat LeBron James."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

As Parsons' co-host Michelle Beadle said, Jordan likely won't be sitting in on preshow meetings or texting ideas like full-time hosts and anchors do.

It remains unclear what exact role Jordan will have with NBC Sports. However, the expectation is that he will make special appearances rather than be a full-time anchor like the "Inside the NBA" crew.

Michael Jordan's comments from 1998 NBA Finals may be an indication of how he views the modern era

When it was announced that Michael Jordan joined NBC Sports as a special contributor for next season, fans weighed in with a wide range of opinions.

Ad

Some believe Jordan's role may be to submit his picks for who he thinks will emerge victorious from games on NBC. However, others are hoping to hear the Hall of Famer's thoughts on the modern NBA, as he rarely participates in media appearances to discuss the league.

During an interview from the 1998 NBA Finals, Jordan shed light on how he viewed the NBA's passing of the torch.

While speaking with Stuart Scott, Jordan talked about the obsession with "finding the next MJ."

Ad
"It's never gonna be another Michael Jordan, it's never gonna be another Dr. J, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird," Jordan said. "But it's gonna be Kobe Bryant, Grant Hill and Anfernee Hardaway."

Whether fans get to hear Jordan weigh in on the modern greats, only time will tell.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications