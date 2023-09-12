Michael Jordan once nearly faced a horrific accident after learning of Magic Johnson's HIV diagnosis

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson were at the top of the NBA in 1991. Jordan’s Chicago Bulls grabbed the title at the expense of Johnson’s LA Lakers.

A few months after battling for the championship, “Junior” would make an announcement that would stun the basketball world. Before Johnson revealed he had HIV, he called some of his close friends including “Air Jordan” and Larry Bird.

Jordan had this to say in an interview about what nearly happened when Johnson broke the heartbreaking news to him:

"I'm almost driving off the road because I couldn't handle it as well as he could."

It wasn’t just Michael Jordan who was shocked by the news. The entire basketball world abruptly stopped to ponder the situation of perhaps the greatest point guard to play the game.

The outpouring of support flooded Magic Johnson and his family. Despite the embarrassment, LA’s franchise player refused to run from the issue. He called a press conference to let everyone know about what he was going through.

The Laker great also went on different shows, trying to educate people of the dreaded disease. Michael Jordan and Larry Bird were one of those who stood by him during those trying times.

Jordan, Bird and Johnson were fierce competitors on the court but they had also developed a close friendship. “Larry Legend” and “His Airness” didn’t hesitate to stand up for their good friend who was fighting something way bigger than basketball.

Michael Jordan once told Magic Johnson to consider retiring for good

Magic Johnson stayed away from the NBA following his HIV announcement. The LA Lakers played without him from 1991-92 to 1994-95. In the second half of the 1995-96 campaign, Johnson decided to come back.

Michael Jordan also recently just unretired following his brief baseball career. The Chicago Bulls and the LA Lakers eventually met, allowing Jordan and Johnson to face off for the first time since the 1991 NBA Finals.

Magic Johnson, on the Jimmy Kimmel Live, had this to say about what “His Airness” told him after that said game:

(9:50 mark)

"Michael, after that game, he pulled me aside—I don’t think I’ve ever told anybody this. He met me in between the locker rooms, and he said, ‘Earvin, you have to remember now, you’re not with Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], you’re not with James Worthy.

"All the guys you used to play with, Showtime, are not on that Laker team anymore. So remember, maybe you should think about retiring.”

Jordan is an unrelenting competitor, but he also looked out for his former friend. The Bulls won 72 games that season and went on to win another championship. Magic Johnson’s LA Lakers reached the playoffs as the eighth-seed but were sent home by the Houston Rockets.

Johnson retired for good after his team was booted out of the postseason.