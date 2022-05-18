“Michael Jordan never won a playoff series without Scottie Pippen, and he played for years without him” - Colin Cowherd defends 12-time All-Star, says he’s never had a great number two

Colin Cowherd gave a ringing endorsement to Chris Paul, even after the Phoenix Suns were shockingly eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix was a favorite to win the championship after one of the most impressive seasons in recent league history. Phoenix went a franchise-record and league-best 64-18, and it looked as if this was the best opportunity for Paul to win a title. But the Suns blew a 2-0 series lead and then got blown out 123-90 on their home floor in Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.

Cowherd defended Paul. Cowherd said that as great as Paul is, he's never had a great No. 2 throughout his career while going up against some of the best players in the playoffs. Cowherd used the example of Michael Jordan, who didn't break through until teammate Scottie Pippen arrived:

“Michael Jordan never won a playoff series without Scottie Pippen, and he played for years without him.”

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— @ColinCowherd "I will defend Chris Paul righteously. He is great, never had a great No.2 and has had some of the greatest players in league history in his way." "I will defend Chris Paul righteously. He is great, never had a great No.2 and has had some of the greatest players in league history in his way." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/lPG6TctcHE

Colin Cowherd gives support for Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven

The Phoenix Suns have been the talk of the basketball world ever since their shocking semifinal loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

One of the main conversations centers around Chris Paul, as the legendary point guard had perhaps his best opportunity to finally win a championship. Throughout his illustrious career, Paul has had a number of chances to make a run at an NBA title. Paul made the NBA's top 75 on its annivesary team.

On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Cowherd pointed out that Paul's best teammate in his 17-year career has been current Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Cowherd said that despite playing with James Harden and Blake Griffin, neither of those players gave Paul a real chance at a championship.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Chris Paul was dealing with a left quad injury in the semifinals, per @MarcJSpears Chris Paul was dealing with a left quad injury in the semifinals, per @MarcJSpears https://t.co/Je6ZSKAOEW

Unfortunately for CP3, there's been a number of obstacles, including opponents and injuries that have seen that dream turn into dust. The NBA great turned 37 years old earlier this month, and many will wonder if Phoenix can rebound and repeat such a strong season.

Paul averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game against the Mavericks while shooting 55.4%, including 47.8% from 3-point range.

Paul, the Rookie of the Year in 2005-06, is a 12-time All-Star. He's led the league in steals six times and assists four times. He's also been on the All-Defensive team nine times.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein