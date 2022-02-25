“Michael Jordan was a non-factor in the 80’s” - Isiah Thomas on Michael Jordan not beating Larry Bird and the Magic and Kareem duo

Former NBA and Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan and his lack of collective success in the 80s has been pointed out by former two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas.

Appearing on ESPN's morning show First Take, the former Detroit Pistons star specifically pointed out Jordan's shortcomings in the 80s as the latter put up incredible numbers but did not win any titles during that decade.

"Michael Jordan was a non-factor in the 80s in terms of his basketball team. He was MVP, the best year that he had was he was the MVP of the league and the defensive player of the year, I believe that was in 88’. We beat them four to one. I'm gonna say that again - four to one."

Isiah Thomas continued on by speaking about how Jordan was unable to beat Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics, as well as the Magic johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led-Los Angeles Lakers.

"Michael Jordan never beat Larry Bird. You show Michael Jordan going between his legs one time to the highlight against Larry Bird and that was the game he got 63. They got swept. Not lost. Michael Jordan in the 80s, he never won. And he never beat Larry Bird and he never beat Magic and Kareem."

Michael Jordan in the 80s

Jordan with his teammates during the 1987-88 season for the Bulls

The Michael Jordan of the 80s was a bludgeoning scoring machine that recorded some of the most absurd stat lines the game has ever seen. Not only that, he was also an incredible defensive player and more often than not picked up the toughest defensive assignment on a nightly basis.

Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey



That season, he averaged 32.5 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 2.9 STL and 0.8 BLK, with a .614 TS% (league-average TS% that season was .537).



basketball-reference.com/players/j/jord… In 1988-89, Michael Jordan posted a career-high 12.6 Box +/-.That season, he averaged 32.5 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 2.9 STL and 0.8 BLK, with a .614 TS% (league-average TS% that season was .537). In 1988-89, Michael Jordan posted a career-high 12.6 Box +/-.That season, he averaged 32.5 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 2.9 STL and 0.8 BLK, with a .614 TS% (league-average TS% that season was .537).basketball-reference.com/players/j/jord… https://t.co/mkQ7o3lFUm

Coming into the league as the third overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft, Jordan set the league alight with his incredible athleticism and showmanship along with his ability to score at will.

Jordan played 80 or more games during the regular season for seven of his first eight years in the league. The only season in which he missed a huge chunk of games was when he broke his foot during his sophomore year in the league.

During the 80s, Jordan averaged 32.8 points, 6 assists, and 6.3 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 51% from the field and nearly 85% from the free throw line. He also recorded 2.8 steals and 1.1 blocks on average during that time as he was a force on both ends of the floor.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On this date in 1987...Michael Jordan scored 50 points in a 114-107 win over the Bucks. Jordan became the 7th player in NBA history at the time to record consecutive 50-point games. On this date in 1987...Michael Jordan scored 50 points in a 114-107 win over the Bucks. Jordan became the 7th player in NBA history at the time to record consecutive 50-point games. https://t.co/BOk0WYiBca

But postseason success seemed to elude "His Airness" and the Chicago Bulls during that era. Only after the appointment of Doug Collins as head coach in 1986, did the Bulls and Jordan start finding some postseason success.

But even then, the Bulls couldn't overcome teams such as their Central Division rivals The 'Bad Boys' Pistons during that time. Collins would leave Jordan and the Bulls in 1989 having never led them to a title.

With all that being said, fans must keep in mind that during those years Jordan barely had another All-Star alongside him. Despite that, he still managed to win the MVP(1988), DPOY(1989), and lead the league in scoring(1987-89) and steals (1988).

