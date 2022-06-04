“Michael Jordan was so phenomenal individually… They were drafting players who didn’t have many skills” - Chris Broussard believes it’s ridiculous to say Michael Jordan and Steph Curry ruined the game

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry changed the game of basketball. For two players who have completely different styles, it's remarkable to look back and see how the game has shifted because of their play.

Jordan came into the NBA in 1984 as a talented shooting guard with some of the most impressive athleticism the league had ever seen. One of the most gifted athletes in the history of the sport, Jordan used his explosiveness and offensive weaponry to become a dominant force.

Curry, on the other hand, found his weapon of choice in another area: the 3-point shot. Although Curry, drafted in 2009, is one of the league's most gifted shooters, his quickness and ability to create openings away from the ball have transformed the NBA's style of play.

Some have suggested that Jordan and Curry have ruined the game, based on the fact that younger generations have done everything to duplicate their styles. On "The Odd Couple" podcast, analyst Chris Broussard went on a rant, saying it's ridiculous to think that Jordan or Curry ruined the game:

"If you gonna say Steph ruined the game, which is ridiculous, then you can't say Jordan ruined the game, because the same exact thing happened in the late '80s, early '90s. Michael Jordan was so phenomenal individually, has so many moves. He was so great in isolation. No one could stop him that that's how a lot of kids began playing.

"Everybody wanted to go one-on-one, and the NBA followed suit. Michael was so athletic that they were drafting players who didn't have many skills, but, man, they could jump out of the gym, all because of Michael Jordan. And if you look at that period of Jordan and 20 years later, the game followed that pattern.

"Let me get a iso guy, let him go one-on-one. That's not Jordan's fault. I didn't make you follow me, you can't do what I do, so go do your stuff. Don't do my stuff. It's the same exact thing with Steph."

Michael Jordan and Steph Curry changing the NBA

Steph Curry and Michael Jordan have had a huge impact on the NBA style of play

Curry and Jordan have had an incredible impact on basketball, transforming how the game is played because of their dominance in their respective eras.

Curry became one of the NBA's most dangerous threats from outside. He made teams prioritize outside shooting when constructing their rosters and pursuing free agents.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife

Michael Jordan's "Shrug Game”



People remember the 6 threes (35 PTS) in the 1st half but forget he also had 11 AST with just 1 TO in the 33-PT win.



“I started running for the 3PT line. It felt like a FT.” - 30 YEARS AGO TODAYMichael Jordan's "Shrug Game”People remember the 6 threes (35 PTS) in the 1st half but forget he also had 11 AST with just 1 TO in the 33-PT win.“I started running for the 3PT line. It felt like a FT.” - 30 YEARS AGO TODAYMichael Jordan's "Shrug Game”People remember the 6 threes (35 PTS) in the 1st half but forget he also had 11 AST with just 1 TO in the 33-PT win.“I started running for the 3PT line. It felt like a FT.” - 🐐 https://t.co/uF97egasGI

The same could be said for Jordan, who dazzled fans with his athleticism and ability to make jaw-dropping plays around the rim. Jordan became an all-around force, using the midrange game and mastering his ability to get to his spots and pick apart opposing defenses.

ESPN @espn AN NBA FINALS RECORD SIX THREES IN THE FIRST QUARTER FOR STEPH CURRY AN NBA FINALS RECORD SIX THREES IN THE FIRST QUARTER FOR STEPH CURRY 💰 https://t.co/VANGrC2j8Q

