"Michael Jordan probably would have been fighting his teammates" - Matt Barnes compares MJ's leadership on how LeBron James handled the LA Lakers this season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are done for the season as they were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday night. The Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns 121-110, while the San Antonio Spurs earned a 116-97 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers (31-48) entered the season as one of the favorites to win the NBA championship, but became the league's most disappointing team. Injuries were a factor, but team chemistry was nonexistent. And almost all contenders suffered injuries at some point, so the Lakers don't have that as an excuse.

On ESPN's "NBA Today," the crew of Malika Andrews, Matt Barnes, Ramona Shelburne and Kendrick Perkins talked about the Lakers' failed season. Barnes compared James' leadership style to those of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

"You look at someone like a Kobe Bryant. When I've seen him personally get in people's faces and just cuss them out until they're damn near and tears, and they're grown men," Barnes said. "Michael Jordan probably would have been fighting his teammates if he had to see some of the stuff that these guys do."

Barnes noted that the knock on James as a leader is that he's not like Kobe and Jordan, wherein they are not afraid to call teammates to their faces. "The King" is a great player, but he was unable to improve the team's chemistry as the season progressed.

Another criticism of James in the final two weeks of the season is his demeanor on the bench as the Lakers continue to lose. The four-time NBA champion is smiling and laughing, while the whole NBA laughs at his team. LeBron did have the greatest season for a 37-year-old, but he's also one of the main reasons why the Lakers have this roster in the first place.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were very similar players, and they had the same leadership style. Jordan and Kobe are best known for their relentless work ethics that may rub their teammates the wrong way. However, they won six and five NBA titles, respectively, playing and leading the way they know.

But how about LeBron James? What is his leadership style? LeBron does not have the same mentality as MJ and Kobe, but he did have his own way of taking over a team. James always makes the players around him better and his work ethic is just different.

"The King" has improved year after year, while also doing his best to preserve his body by investing millions of dollars to eat every season. It's one of the reasons why LeBron James is the most durable superstar in NBA history. At the age of 37 years old and in his 19th season, James is still averaging about 30 points per game.

