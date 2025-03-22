Michael Jordan property buyer faces issues with $9.5 million luxury mansion

For years, Michael Jordan's massive 37,000 sqft home in the Chicago suburbs sat vacant as the Hall of Famer and six-time NBA champ looked to find a buyer. It took more than a full decade for Jordan to find one, and during that time, the asking price of the luxury mansion was slashed repeatedly from the initial $29 million.

In December, the home sold for $9.5 million to businessman John Cooper, a self-proclaimed Michael Jordan fan who jumped at the chance to acquire the property for just a fraction of the initial cost.

According to Newsweek, however, Cooper has since struggled to find a tenant willing to rent the property. Initially, he listed the nine-bedroom home for $230,000 a month, however, now the price has been lowered to $150,000 per month because of a lack of interest.

The property, renamed 'Champions Point,' has undergone quite a few renovations, however, notable features such as the basketball court, tennis court, theater, cigar room, and pool room, all remain.

Despite that, it sounds like Cooper hasn't been able to find a tenant as excited about living in the property.

Owner of Michael Jordan's Chicagoland mansion praises Hall of Famer, citing childhood fandom

While Michael Jordan's Chicagoland mansion was on the market, one of the biggest hurdles to selling the property was reportedly the fact that everything was custom-designed for Jordan.

From the giant "23" on the gate to Jordan's logo on the center of the basketball court, and unique features like a state-of-the-art air filtration system built into the cigar room, the property was tailor-made for Jordan.

Because of that, many throughout the area believed that the new owner of the property would likely have to be someone who was a fan of His Airness.

In an interview with DailyMail shortly after buying the property, Cooper was quoted as saying:

"I remember seeing the home for sale and thinking how cool it would be for the person that buys the home. My favorite player to watch was always Jordan. He made shots that seemed impossible, and he got it done on defense too."

In addition to renovating some areas of the house, like the kitchen, Cooper also reportedly ditched the giant Jumpman logo on center court. This was to give the home a modern feel without making guests feel as though they're living in Michael Jordan's shadow, despite the name, Champions Point.

Whether he continues to look for a tenant to rent the property or goes back to the idea of turning it into a timeshare, only time will tell.

