"Or we could go for global domination"- CEO of tequila brand Cincoro reveals Michael Jordan’s competitive mind set for business, claims MJ loves tequila and tastes each batch to preserve high quality

Michael Jordan’s competitiveness has always been a subject of discussion when it comes to his time in the NBA. His competitiveness is what led him to a successful career in the league and business endeavours after retiring. However, one of his business partners recently revealed that his competitive side has no off switch.

Michael Jordan is the founder of Cincoro Tequila. He owns the brand alongside multiple other notable personalities. The list includes LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, Boston Celtics’ lead-owner Wyc Grousbeck, and Grousbeck’s wife Emilia Fazzalari. Fazzalari holds the position of CEO for the tequila brand.

A blend of blanco, reposado, anejo and extra anejo, it will retail for $349.99 and will be limited to 4,000 bottles. Michael Jordan backed @Cincoro tequila announces new Gold 750 ml bottle.A blend of blanco, reposado, anejo and extra anejo, it will retail for $349.99 and will be limited to 4,000 bottles. Michael Jordan backed @Cincoro tequila announces new Gold 750 ml bottle.A blend of blanco, reposado, anejo and extra anejo, it will retail for $349.99 and will be limited to 4,000 bottles. https://t.co/nqkQOl42FH

During the launch of Cincoro Gold, Jordan’s partners spoke about the NBA legend’s competitive side and how it’s something they get to see pretty often.

"There isn't one interaction where it doesn't come out," said Fazzalari.

Cincoro Gold is the fifth blend of their tequila, which will be available on the market in October, albeit in limited quantities. The latest blend is reportedly priced at $349.99 per bottle, indicating that their target market for this edition is probably high-end.

The highest price tag in the previous editions was around $131.99, barring the Cincoro Extra Anejo – which is the highest at upwards of $1,500.

While Michael Jordan reportedly initiated the idea of having easy access to tequila, his mentality changed with the traction they got.

“If it doesn't really work out, no one else really likes it, we're gonna have free tequila that we're gonna love,” Grousbeck quoted Jordan.

“Or we could go for global domination,” Jordan eventually said, according to Grousbeck.

Although the business of alcohol is quite different from basketball, Michael Jordan is said to have quite a meticulous process to ensure quality.

Michael Jordan’s resolve to dominate the tequila market

Cincoro's formulation started during a dinner in 2016, where the partners discussed their love for tequila. One thing led to another and they froze upon the idea of creating a tequila that they can call their own – to hit the markets.

The core group of five partners selected Destiladora del Valle de Tequila as the distillery for their project. They tested samples from various distilleries in Jalisco before finalizing their choice.

“Michael and I actually taste every single batch before we bottle, because we wanna ensure that it's super high quality and only the best,” Fazzalari said.

For the crafty bottle, Michael Jordan sought the help of Mark Smith, the Creative Director of Special Projects for Nike Innovation. The design, a five-sided glass agave leaf bottle, has garnered a lot of attention for its sleek look.

Cincoro @Cincoro When it came to our bottle design, Cincoro Chief Creative Mark Smith aimed for sleek, contemporary, and unique… while making the tequila the star of the show. #LifeWellPlayed When it came to our bottle design, Cincoro Chief Creative Mark Smith aimed for sleek, contemporary, and unique… while making the tequila the star of the show. #LifeWellPlayed https://t.co/1c5IwRRkID

Jordan understandably seems to enjoy the Cincoro Extra Anejo bottle, as reported by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Michael Jordan was seen sipping on something during the first two episodes of his 10-part docuseries ‘The Last Dance,’ which Shelburne claimed to be Cincoro.

