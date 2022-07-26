"Only Michael Jordan has the incredible combination of individual statistical dominance and winning a ton of rings" - Chris Broussard lashes out at Nick Wright for his latest Top-50 players ever list

The NBA has seen a wide range of talent during its 75 years. However, Michael Jordan is almost always the first name that comes to mind when thinking about the NBA. LeBron James’ career trajectory and dominance have given him a stature like Jordan’s, but the comparisons never end.

Nick Wright has recently revealed his Top 50 players list on "First Things First.” His list offended Chris Broussard. Nick Wright’s elaborate list has LeBron James sitting on the throne. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jordan sit in the following positions. Wright supports his argument with statistics.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Michael Jordan at No.3 is just wrong, @getnickwright . Michael Jordan is the GOAT. Period. The end. No player has dominated the NBA like MJ has. ... MJ won and dominated statistically." — @Chris_Broussard "Michael Jordan at No.3 is just wrong, @getnickwright. Michael Jordan is the GOAT. Period. The end. No player has dominated the NBA like MJ has. ... MJ won and dominated statistically." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/24LOWpanBn

Chris Broussard lashed out at Nick Wright for his list, saying:

“Out of respect for Kareem and LeBron, I’m not gonna call this ridiculous, or ludicrous, or absurd. I’m just going to say, you having Jordan as the third best player ever … is just wrong.”

“Michael Jordan is not the second-best player ever, and he’s certainly not the third-best player. Michael Jordan is the GOAT. Period. The end.”

The most significant merit of Jordan’s career is coming out victorious in each of his trips to the NBA Finals. He made it six times to the NBA Finals and has six rings to his name. LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar cannot boast the same. That particular feat sheds light on Michael Jordan’s dominance in the NBA.

Chris Broussard went on to highlight the difference between Jordan and other greats in the game, saying:

“No player Nick, and you’ll have to agree with this, has dominated the NBA like Michael Jordan has. Wilt Chamberlain did statistically, even more so – but he didn’t win, only two rings. Bill Russell did in terms of winning, even more so with 11 – but he didn’t dominate individually in terms of statistics.”

“Only Michael Jordan has the incredible combination of individual statistical dominance and winning a ton of rings.”

Jordan certainly had something about him that set him apart from anyone else who has ever played in the NBA.

Michael Jordan accomplished much more in much less time in the NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James are way ahead of Jordan in total scoring. Jordan ranks sixth in that category. However, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James played longer than him, with 20 and 19 seasons under their belt, respectively.

On the other hand, Jordan played just 15 seasons in the league and was the scoring champion in ten. Not only did he dominate offensively, but he shut down his opponents on defense, making them non-factors. Multiple factors are at play when deciding who is the greatest player in the sport, and Jordan tops almost all the areas.

StatMuse @statmuse Most points ever in a playoff run:



759 — Michael Jordan (1992)

748 — LeBron James (2018)

732 — Kawhi Leonard (2019) Most points ever in a playoff run:759 — Michael Jordan (1992)748 — LeBron James (2018)732 — Kawhi Leonard (2019) https://t.co/XqvusyUKEb

The GOAT debate will continue for years, but it will be long before someone can de-throne Jordan.

