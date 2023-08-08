Michael Jordan refused to listen to doctors despite grave warning

Michael Jordan's illustrious NBA career was filled with stories that seemed mythical, but they were true, after all. One of the most fascinating and early incidents occurred during his historic yet injury curtailed 1985-86 season.

Jordan was in his sophomore year in the NBA. The Bulls were expected to finish well below the .500 mark and out of the playoff bracket. However, Jordan put the team on his back to start the season.

A relatively higher seed with a record well above the .500 mark seemed to be up for grabs with how Jordan played. He dropped 29 points in the season opener against the Cavaliers, 33 against the Pistons and 12 against the Golden State Warriors on October 29th, 1985, the game he broke a bone in his foot.

Jordan wound up playing only 18 games and that derailed the Bulls' potentially stellar season. He missed the next 64 games of the season and returned to play on March 15th.

The competitive nature of Michael Jordan and his love for the game couldn't keep him away from breaking some rules and rushing his return. MJ was already playing pick-up games in February 1986 without informing the Bulls in Chapel Hill against the doctors' orders.

The doctors strictly mentioned keeping Jordan from basketball until the bone completely healed. However, Jordan returned in March and told the Bulls he was ready to go, despite the doctors warning that there was a 10% chance of the bone breaking again.

"If you had an investment that was 90 percent sure, wouldn't you take it?" Jordan put forth his case (h/t Vault).

Michael Jordan returned to help the Chicago Bulls make a late-season push to make the playoffs. Despite playing on minutes restriction for the better part of his return, Jordan succeeded in leading the team to the postseason. Jordan played 18 games that year, coming off the bench 11 times, averaging 22.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 45.7%.

Michael Jordan dropped a record 63 points against Celtics after refusing to take the doctors' advice in 1986

Michael Jordan's decision to return despite having a 10% chance of breaking his foot in 1986 wasn't something the Chicago Bulls agreed with. However, he was adamant, and the Bulls eventually let their star player suit up.

That green light from the Bulls proved crucial for basketball history. After placing restrictions upon his return to play in the regular season, Chicago unleashed Jordan in the playoffs. Jordan recorded history after torching the eventual champions Boston Celtics for 43.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists across three games in their first round of the 1986 playoffs.

In Game 2, Jordan registered a playoff record that still stands by dropping 63 points at the TD Garden. Celtics legend Larry Bird called MJ "god" following that outing. Jordan introduced his true potential from there on and turned into the greatest ever in the eyes of many.

