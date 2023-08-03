Michael Jordan once rejected $100,000,000 two-hour appearance for undisclosed reasons

As one of the biggest stars of his sport, Michael Jordan has done a countless amount of appearances and meet-and-greets. However, there was one occasion he turned down a massive pay day for reasons he never shared.

During an interview in 2020, Michael Jordan's agent David Falk opened up on the Chicago Bulls legend's attitude when it came to appearances. He was very picky about what he attached his name to, even when he was set to make a large amount.

"I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down," Falk explained.

Michael Jordan put himself in a position to decline opportunities like this

Most pro athletes or celebrities likely would have jumped at an opportunity like this, but not Michael Jordan. His success has allowed him to only take things that he feels best represent him.

Along with being one of the greatest NBA players ever, Jordan has also been successful in the world of business. Decades after his retirement, his shoes are still a hot-ticket item in the basketball world.

Between his shoes and other endorsements, the Hall of Fame guard has generated a net worth of nearly $2 billion. It has likely gone up after his recent sale of the Charlotte Hornets.

Later in the interview, David Falk touched on how he admired this side of Jordan. Because of the position he put himself in, it allows him to only take on opportunities he is passionate about.

"He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want. I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in," Falk added.

Dating back to his playing days, Jordan has always been as hard-nosed as they come. If he feels something isn't going to properly benefit him, he won't engage in it. This dedication and determination to himself allowed him to lead the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championship and cement himself as an all-time great.

