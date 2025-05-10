"Michael Jordan of Robert Horry’s" - NBA fans awed by Aaron Gordon's clutch gene as Nuggets forward sends Game 3 to OT

Aaron Gordon continued to make clutch plays for the Denver Nuggets in their semifinal series against the OKC Thunder. Gordon scored 10 of the Nuggets’ 19 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3 on Friday, including the game-tying 3-pointer. The high-flying forward drained a corner triple to even the contest at 102-102 after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a midrange jumper.

Fans promptly reacted to Gordon’s clutch basket that sent the game into overtime:

“Aaron Gordon has become the Michael Jordan of Robert Horry’s”

One fan said:

“why is Aaron Gordon the best player in the world right now”

Another fan added:

“Gordon really the best player in this series man wow”

@JayHardy252 continued:

“Aaron Gordon Really has that Robert Horry 2.0 clutch Gene”

@TheJuliaYuki commented:

“Gordon is the modern version of Robert 'Big Shot Bob' Horry.”

Robert Horry won seven NBA titles during his 16-year NBA career. He helped the Houston Rockets to two championships, three with the LA Lakers and two with the San Antonio Spurs. He earned the name “Big Shot Bob” because of his multiple crucial baskets in the playoffs.

AG has steadily gained Horry comparisons in the 2025 playoffs. The Denver Nuggets forward dunked Nikola Jokic's miss in Game 4 against the LA Clippers to give Denver a 101-99 win. Gordon also doomed the Thunder with a game-winning 3-pointer in Game 1.

Gordon’s heroics extended into overtime of Game 3. After the OKC Thunder crawled to within 109-104, Nikola Jokic hit a short jumper to ease the pressure on the Denver Nuggets. Following a Chet Holmgren miss, Gordon canned a jumper to pad the cushion to 113-104.

Nuggets are unbeaten against Thunder when Aaron Gordon outshoots Chet Holmgren from 3-point distance

The battle between Gordon and Holmgren was expected to be the X-factor in the series between the Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder. In three games, a trend has emerged involving the two power forwards. When AG outshoots the 7-foot-1 Oklahoma star from deep, the Nuggets win.

In Game 1, Gordon went 3-for-6 from behind the arc while Holmgren failed to make one in three attempts. Both finished Game 2 with a 2-for-3 clip, which resulted in a 149-106 loss for the Nuggets.

The former Orlando Magic star decisively beat Chet Holmgren in 3-point shooting in Game 3. Gordon missed only two of six attempts while Holmgren converted one of six tries.

