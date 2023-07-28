Michael Jordan’s 1996 Mercedes-Benz headed to auction for just $23: All you need to know

You could own a piece of Michael Jordan’s car collection for the lowly price of $23. The 1996 Mercedes Benz S600 Lorinser is up for auction at just $23, a nod to his iconic jersey number.

The car will be up for auction on the social marketplace WhatNot, who will host the sale. Fans can enter the drawing for the car on the site. It will be released as a drop.

The vintage luxury car is valued at $120,000. The car is a black two-door sedan and was seen in the famous ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance”. The film series documented Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls and his career.

The promotion is a part of the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago, which takes place from July 26-30.

Buckle-up, we're headed to the @nsccshow in the ultimate 1 of 1, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser previously owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan, and it can be yours for the low price of $23!



The Mercedes has been offered at auctions before but no elite buyers pulled the trigger on the high ticket price. Previous deals have fallen through due to the financials involved, but it could generate much more interest at the extreme budget price of $23.

Michael Jordan’s other notable memorabilia

Michael Jordan memorabilia is usually highly sought-after. His shoes have set records for the most expensive sneakers ever sold. A pair of Air Jordan 13’s the GOAT wore during the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $2.2 million.

A jersey from the same Finals series sold for $10.1 million. Memorabilia from Jordan went up in value following the hype generated by “The Last Dance” documentary series.

theScore @theScore pic.twitter.com/nK1aBd2vzR At $10.1 million, this Michael Jordan last dance jersey becomes the most expensive jersey or game-worn memorabilia of all-time.

Even the usual retail version of Jordan’s iconic first sneaker with Nike requires a bank loan to purchase. His signature 1985 Air Jordan 1 High Retros in the red, white and black colorway sold for $60,000. The shoes originally sold for $99 in 1985. The Jordan game-worn version of the shoes can go for as high as $615,000.

Michael Jordan is known for many iconic moments in his career. None may be more famous than his ‘Flu Game’ against the Utah Jazz in the 1995 NBA Finals. He led the Bulls to a massive win in Utah despite playing with a fever and crippling flu-like symptoms. The signed Air Jordan 12s he wore in that game sold for $104,000.

