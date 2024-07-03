Michael Jordan’s 1997-98 salary inflates over $60 million to make him highest annual earner in NBA history

Michael Jordan's salary did not reach its peak in the NBA until his final two seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Following an impressive career with the team, Jordan earned huge contracts that made history at the time and even 30 years later.

An X account shared a table showing the highest single-season salaries in NBA history, adjusted to inflation. Michael Jordan clocks in at No. 1 with $63,960,200 and No. 2 with $59,074,400, holding a notable advantage over Steph Curry, who takes the next five spots. Jordan is the only player on the list to surpass the $60 million mark.

On July 24, 1996, Jordan signed a one-year, $30.14 million deal with the Chicago Bulls. He went on to win his fifth NBA championship at the end of that season, earning another massive contract the following offseason. On October 10, 1997, Jordan signed another one-year, $33.14 million contract with Chicago, once again winning the NBA championship before retiring from the game for the second time.

These two deals, when inflated, remain unmatched by current NBA players, although they have inked massive deals in recent years.

Before Jaylen Brown broke the largest NBA contract record with $304 million over five years in the previous offseason, Nikola Jokic held that honor with $276 million for the same number of years. Jayson Tatum broke Brown's record this week, securing a five-year $315 million deal with the Celtics after winning the 2024 NBA championship.

How much did Michael Jordan make before his record-breaking deals?

Michael Jordan signed a seven-year, $6.3 million rookie deal with the Bulls as the No. 3 pick in the 1984 NBA draft. His second deal was signed in 1988, an eight-year, $25.7 million extension with the Bulls.

Three years later, Michael Jordan would lead his team to the first of six NBA championships, split into two three-peats in the span of eight years. He would get the historic deals later in his career.

