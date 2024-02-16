Michael Jordan's $331,000 Ferrari spotted in Rapper Polo G's latest rap video

Michael Jordan is known worldwide for his larger-than-life footwear brand with sports giant Nike. Besides the Jordan brand, the NBA legend has a phenomenal car collection.

A video surfaced on social media that got the eyes hooked to MJ's red Ferrari. Rapper and singer Polo G glammed his new song "Sorrys and Ferraris" with Jordan's Ferrari 550 Maranello.

The rapper shared an Instagram story giving a glimpse before releasing the video song.

According to the SPORTbible, the red Maranello is priced at $331,000.

The Ferrari 550 Maranello showcases a seamless blend of classic and modern automotive engineering. It exudes a timeless appeal with its front-mounted V-12 engine, drawing a nostalgic connection to Ferrari's heritage while incorporating contemporary features such as electronically adjustable dampers and traction control.

The vehicle's design, sculpted by the wind tunnel's influence, displays a simplicity and elegance that distinguishes it from the aggressive styling of modern supercars.

Furthermore, the driving experience is characterized by a smooth and subdued V-12 engine, delivering power in a free and lively manner that outshines many modern engines, combined with a steering system that provides both responsiveness and stability, allowing the car to exude a sense of joy and fluidity in its movements.

Michael Jordan has an incredible car collection of $8.3 million

Michael Jordan, often considered the greatest basketball player of all time, boasts an impressive basketball career, including six NBA championships, six Finals MVP awards, five regular season MVP awards, 14 All-Star selections and two Olympic gold medals.

In light of his legendary status in basketball, Jordan has a $8.3 million car collection.

From iconic brands like Ferrari, Aston Martin, Bentley and more, Jordan curates a collection that mirrors his legacy in sports — a blend of sophistication, performance and sheer opulence.

Other than the iconic 2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello, he also has a 1984 Chevrolet Corvette C4 that was gifted to him by Chevrolet.

His car collection also rocks a 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser J80 that bolsters the exquisite choice and love for iconic cars. As per ClutchPoints, it is valued at $27,586. This luxurious SUV boasts superior off-road capabilities.

Furthermore, Michael Jordan also has his garage parked with a convertible beauty, the 2006 Cadillac XLR-V. He also has a private jet at his disposal.