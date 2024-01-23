Michael Jordan's 69-point game score sheet hits auction following MJ's sneakers raking record $2.2 million

The official score sheet from Michael Jordan's career-high 69-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 28, 1990, is set to be up for auction at Sotheby's. The sheet is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

In addition to scoring 69 points, the Hall of Famer also contributed 18 rebounds and six assists in 50 minutes, leading the Bulls to a narrow 117–113 overtime victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The auction for the signed stat sheet will be on Feb. 2, at 11 p.m. PST.

“What made this performance even more breathtaking was the manner in which Jordan scored,” the Sotheby’s listing reads. "It wasn't just the sheer volume of points; it was the artistry, the finesse, and the versatility of ways Jordan put the ball in the basket. Fadeaway jumpers, acrobatic drives, mid-range daggers—the full repertoire of Jordan's offensive arsenal was on display that night.

“But beyond the numbers and the win, the story of the game was clear, as it would be for most of his career. The night belonged to one man: Michael Jordan.”

Last year, a set of Nike Air Jordan XIII sneakers autographed and worn by His Airness in the 1998 NBA Finals were sold for a record-breaking $2.2 million in a Sotheby's online auction. The sale set a global record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sneakers.

According to Sotheby’s, Jordan donned the sneakers during the latter part of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in 1998, when he scored 37 points in 40 minutes to lead the Bulls to a victory over the Utah Jazz.

Other Michael Jordan memorabilia sold for staggering prices

Even though Michael Jordan has been retired for more than two decades, the demand for his memorabilia has been on the rise, with more and more items breaking record prices as the years go by, especially after “The Last Dance” was released.

Sotheby's has been successful in selling other Michael Jordan memorabilia, such as a pair of his Air Ship shoes for $1.472 million in 2021.

In 2022, a game-worn jersey from Jordan's last season set a record at $10.1 million, establishing it as the most valuable game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold.

Also in 2021, a rare Jordan trading card shattered records, fetching a staggering $2.7 million at an auction. The card, an autographed 1997 Michael Jordan Upper Deck basketball card, features a patch of Jordan's 1992 All-Star jersey.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!