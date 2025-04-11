Michael Jordan's $70 million private jet wows NBA fans 

Six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan purchased a $70 million private jet in October.

MJ shelled out an additional $500,000 to paint the jet with the same elephant print that's adorned many Jordan Brand shoes over the years. He paid to have the tail number customized to N236MJ, paying tribute to his jersey number, and NBA titles.

On Friday, on X, Joe Pompliano posted a clip of Micahel Jordan's private jet on the tarmac and captioned it:

"Micheal Jordan might have the coolest private jet I've ever seen."

Fans on X reacted to the post, appreciating the small details that went into the custom jet.

"Tail number is also [fire]," one tweeted.

"Love that 23 is in the tail number!" Another tweeted.

Others gassed up the plane and the six-time NBA champ for his taste.

The New York Post reported Jordan's jet has enough room for 19 passengers and a four-person crew. Additionally, it has room for a dining area, a fully stocked bar, a private bedroom, and an area with a TV.

According to the Post, the NBA legend spends $1.9 million yearly to maintain the jet, assuming he uses it for 200 hours or less. Otherwise, the maintenance cost will go up.

Michael Jordan was shouted out by Anthony Edwards following 44-point outing against the Memphis Grizzlies this week, highlighting his impact on the game years after his retirement

Since joining the NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been compared to Jordan. Fans have noted that his high-flying style, which includes an impressive mid-range game, reminds them of the six-time NBA champ.

While Edwards has distanced himself from MJ comparisons, after a big win on Thursday night over the Memphis Grizzlies, who are also battling it out for playoff seeding, Edwards revealed that he channeled his inner MJ en route to his 44-point outing.

After the game, Edwards spoke during his on-court interview about how his trainer sent him videos of Jordan to get him to quote, blackout, on the court.

The result was a 44-point outing. Edwards shot 13-19 from the floor and 7-11 from beyond the arc in Minnesota's 141–125 win.

With the win, Minnesota is now tied for sixth place in the Western Conference alongside the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies with just two games left in the regular season.

