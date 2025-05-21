Michael Jordan’s agent rips LeBron James’ status as top 2 player - “Cherry picked teams”

Michael Jordan’s former agent, David Falk, was blunt when asked about LeBron James' standing in the G.O.A.T. debate. On Tuesday, Falk took the stage at the Sports Business Journal’s 4se Conference in Miami. He shed light on several subjects, including what it was like to manage legends like Jordan, Allen Iverson and Patrick Ewing.

When Falk was asked who his G.O.A.T. is, he named Jordan. While his answer wasn’t surprising, the fact that he doesn’t view James as a top-two player is.

“I really like LeBron,” Falk said. “But I think if Jordan had cherry-picked teams he wanted to be on and two other superstars, he would’ve won 15 championships.”

As per Jordan’s former agent, he would’ve had 15 rings if he had jumped from one super team to the other.

The 2012 and 2013 Miami Heat wouldn’t be a championship caliber team if James weren’t next to Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. Also, the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers wouldn't have caught up to the Golden State Warriors, who were 3-1 up in the NBA Finals, without James

But, it is also worth considering that the concept of super teams wasn’t all that prevalent in the era Jordan played. More often than not, players would switch teams through trades and not through free agency. Despite that, Jordan had a strong roster around him during his championship runs.

After his first three-peat, Jordan retired in 1993, and the Bulls posted a record of 57-25 (second in the East) without him.

"We don't talk": LeBron James on his relationship with Michael Jordan

As two of the greatest to ever play basketball, you'd think Michael Jordan and LeBron James would have much in common. However, as James revealed on the Pat McAfee show in March, he and Jordan don't talk much.

"We don't talk," James said. "Because I'm still playing. I'm still playing, I'm still focused on my craft right now."

LeBron James hopes his and Jordan's relationship will flourish once he hangs up his boots, similar to how it happened with the Bulls legend and Kobe Bryant. LeBron also mentioned that he and Kobe didn't have a real relationship until James moved to LA in 2018.

The four-time NBA Champion revealed that the competitive friction between him and Bryant started to fizzle away following his retirement in 2016.

