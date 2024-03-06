Michael Jordan's analytical advice unlocked Jamal Mashburn's potential revealed: "Passed up the baton to me"

While Michael Jordan is certainly a name that many younger fans are familiar with, Jamal Mashburn may not be as well-known to newer fans. Drafted in 1993 as the fourth pick of the NBA draft, Mashburn joined the NBA along with legends such as Penny Hardaway and Chris Webber. While injuries plagued the middle portion of Mashburn's career, he managed to return to form late in his career.

After being drafted, Mashburn averaged 19.2 points per game his rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks, improving on his numbers the following year. Despite growth throughout his first three seasons, he was traded to Miami during the 1996-97 season where he dealt with injuries.

During a recent episode of JJ Redick's Old Man & The Three, Mashburn opened up on advice from Michael Jordan during a one-on-one game. After Michael Jordan pointed out that Mashburn drives left 80% of the time. The advice, which came in the second half of Mashbunrn's career, stuck with him:

"He said Dr. J and Larry Bird passed up the baton to me, to play the game within the game. He said, in the game sometimes, it is not that I am going to score, it is how I am going to score.

"'So Jamal, if you go right 2 or 3 times in the game, and you make a pull up jumpshot, you are balancing out your game to keep the defense off balance.'"

Michael Jordan's advice to Jamal Mashburn paid off

By the time Jamal Mashburn and Michael Jordan played one on one, Mashburn had already put together an impressive career. Despite that, he struggled with injuries for a time before regaining his form.

After missing time during the 1997-98 season, and 1998-99 season, Mashburn began to find his rhythm again for the 1999-00 season, where he averaged 17.5ppg. The following year, with the Charlotte Hornets, his averages improved again, reaching 20.1ppg.

During the 2002-03 season, Mashburn managed to tie his career-high of 50 points in a game, which he first achieved during the 1994-95 season. According to Mashburn, it was advice from Michael Jordan that allowed him to take his game to the next level.

After Michael Jordan suggested he mix up his attacks, Mashburn dropped 50 points on the Memphis Grizzlies just a few games later.

"I thought I knew a lot about basketball, but he is on a different level. I think a 6 or 7 games later, I implemented that, scored 50 points on the Grizzlies, just by turning around the other way."

That same season, Mashburn managed to also drop 40 on the Orlando Magic, 39 on the Washington Wizards, and 37 on the Philadelphia 76ers. While he certainly had shown that he had skills before that, it was Jordan's advice that helped him return to form after injuries.