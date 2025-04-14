Michael Jordan's brand's stylish golf wear debut leaves fans in awe as it tees up serious flair

On Sunday, Jordan Brand, which is famously associated with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, launched its first-ever line of golf wear. The debut garnered a lot of attention and excitement amongst fans. Known for its high-quality athletic apparel and endorsements of some of the biggest basketball players, Jordan Brand’s new golf wear collection impressed many fans on the internet.
The launch of the new collection was reported by Bleacher Report's BRKicks account on Instagram. The account captioned the post with a short note that read:
" Jordan Brand is fully stepping into the golf world, dropping a new collection for golfers this summer⛳️."
The post featured images of a few products from the golf wear line, including polo t-shirts, golf shorts, and golf gloves. Fans weighed in with their opinions on the products that were showcased in the post.
"Those polos are so cold, holy shi**," commented one fan.
"That's clean🔥," another fan wrote.
"Need shorts," an Instagram user said.
"Nice. Much better than selling Barbie dolls of yourself 🐐," a basketball fan wrote.
Although many fans seemed to love the new golf clothing line from Jordan, a few fans disliked the idea.
"Who designed this crap lol," one fan commented.
"Just make shoes, man," another fan wrote.
Ex-NBA champion reveals he stopped receiving sneakers from Jordan Brand after picking LeBron James over Michael Jordan
During an episode of ESPN's First Take in March, broadcaster and ex-NBA champion Kendrick Perkins opened up on an incident involving him and the Jordan brand. Expressing how he only used to wear Jordans, the former Celtics star revealed he stopped receiving sneakers from the brand after choosing LeBron James as the G.O.A.T. over Michael Jordan.
Claiming that MJ was a "petty" person, Perkins opened up on this encounter with the Jordan brand:
"MJ is petty as hell too," he said. "... I wore [Jordans] for a few years during my time in Oklahoma City. After that, I used to get boxes in the mail all the time, of the J's, before they hit the stores. I started my media career (and) as soon as I said that LeBron James was the GOAT, those boxes stopped coming."
