Michael Jordan's only certified rookie jersey sold for jaw-dropping sum in New York auction

Even nearly 22 years after his third and final retirement from the NBA, Michael Jordan continues to shatter records. Jordan shined from the moment he stepped on an NBA court, becoming arguably the most polarizing figure in league history by the time he called it quits following the 2002-03 season.

The six-time MVP was the face of the NBA for much of his career and built a dynasty with the Chicago Bulls alongside Scottie Pippen and coach Phil Jackson. Jordan's signature No. 23 Bulls jersey quickly became one of the most popular sports memorabilia, and collectors continue to search for any piece of gear from Air Jordan's playing career.

On Wednesday, a jersey worn by Jordan during a Bulls preseason game during his rookie season in 1984-85 was sold for a record-breaking sum. The winning bid eclipsed a mind-boggling $4 million price tag, as the jersey is the only authenticated piece of memorabilia from Jordan's rookie campaign.

The jersey is the third-highest selling price of any Michael Jordan jersey during his career, accompanying his 1996-97 championship jersey, which sold for nearly $4.7 million, and his jersey from the 1998 'Last Dance' season, which sold for $10.1 million.

LeBron James touches on his relationship with Michael Jordan

On Wednesday, LeBron James joined the set of "The Pat McAfee Show," touching on his roots, early years in the NBA and other parts of his career. During the interview, one of the league's greatest players discussed another all-time great in Michael Jordan, whom James admitted he idolized growing up in Akron, Ohio.

James touched on his current relationship with Jordan, revealing that the two don't keep in contact.

"We don't talk," James said. "Because I'm still playing. I'm still playing, I'm still focused on my craft right now."

James has paid homage to Jordan throughout this career, crediting the Bulls legend as the reason for wearing No. 23 for the majority of his basketball career. The two have met numerous times during James' career, most recently during the NBA's 75th anniversary ceremony.

