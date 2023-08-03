Michael Jordan's Chicago mansion is currently on sale for $14,900,000, almost half the original price of $29,069,000

Michael Jordan had no issues finding a suitor to buy his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion. However, it's the opposite of his plans to sell his mansion in Chicago. Jordan had placed the property for sale a decade ago, but it remains unsold.

The original price of the property was listed at $29 million. However, after struggling to find suitors, Jordan has cut the price to $14.9 million, nearly half its original price. According to reports, he also included a set of Air Jordans to lure potential suitors.

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



MJ once offered a pair of every edition of signature Air Jordans as an incentive to prospective buyers.



IG: beverlyhillsrealestate INSIDE MJ'S HOUSE: Originally listed in 2012, Michael Jordan's $14 million Chicago area mansion has still not sold.MJ once offered a pair of every edition of signature Air Jordans as an incentive to prospective buyers.IG: beverlyhillsrealestate pic.twitter.com/KQQKmQBI9c

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the NBA legend is stuck with the property, which costs him more than $100,000 in taxes.

Details of Michael Jordan's Chicago Mansion

Michael Jordan's Chicago mansion is 56,000 square-foot, with a seven-acre compound in Highland Park, Illinois. The house has an infinity pool, a putting green and a basketball court. Jordan built it from scratch and had the interiors designed to his taste.

The entry gate has the No. 23 written on it in bold fonds, the flags on the putting green have the Jumpman logo, and so does the basketball center court, with his kids' names written on them, with "Jordan written on the baseline of both sides of the full-court.

The property also has a gym where Jordan and his former Bulls teammates used to work out, along with a tennis court. The mansion has nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms.

Why is MJ's Chicago Mansion still unsold?

Michael Jordan has a die-hard fan following, and one would believe that someone with the resources to buy the property wouldn't think twice, considering that the place has written MJ all over it. The Jumpan logos, the '23' entry gate and other structures based on the legend's hobbies make it a coveted property.

But apparently, that's not the case. Some reports suggest some "over improvements," and the location has made it a hard property to sell. Someone who hasn't seen the house ever, but knows who Michael Jordan is, will instantly figure out that it is his property.

That could be a reason behind the lack of interest from potential buyers. Buying a mansion that big, even at half the original price, is one thing, but there would be significant changes needed for the owner to make the mansion his/her own.

Buying the mansion in that location is expensive. Changing the property's look and feel based on personal preferences could cost plenty.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)