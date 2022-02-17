Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine wishes her father well on his 59th birthday: “With my whole heart, I adore you”

Former NBA and Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan received numerous wishes on his birthday today as he celebrates his 59th birthday.

One such special wish came from his daughter, Jasmine Jordan. She took to Instagram to wish her father well.

Jasmine Jordan posted a picture of herself with MJ and his two sons, Jeffrey Michael Jordan and Marcus Jordan. Jasmine wrote in the caption:

"With my whole heart, I adore you. Happy Birthday Dad!"

Jasmine Jordan was born in December 1992, just a couple of months before Jordan captured the second of his six championships. She is active on Instagram and has over 150,000 followers on the platform.

Michael Jordan and his relationship with Scottie Pippen

MJ and Pipppen at a Chicago Bulls game

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are considered by many to be the greatest duo in the history of the game. They have won six championships together.

They formed an incredible duo that dominated the game on both ends of the floor for a very long time. They posted an unblemished 6-0 record in the NBA Finals without a single finals series going the distance.

However, after the Last Dance came out in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the relationship between the two seems to have deteriorated greatly.

The relationship between the duo supposedly turned sour when the documentary portrayed Scottie Pippen in a bad light.

StatMuse @statmuse 🗓 This Day in Stats, 1991: Michael Jordan scored 30 and @ScottiePippen added 32 as the @chicagobulls beat the Lakers in Game 5 to win their first NBA championship. 🗓 This Day in Stats, 1991: Michael Jordan scored 30 and @ScottiePippen added 32 as the @chicagobulls beat the Lakers in Game 5 to win their first NBA championship. https://t.co/W4ppO2Ssvo

Pippen complained about not being covered enough in the docuseries as he felt he was featured in a less prominent fashion than the likes of Steve Kerr and Dennis Rodman.

Pippen felt he wasn't respected enough, despite everything being stated in the docuseries being factual. Pippen, soon after, released a book which conveyed his perspective on things that took place during his time with the 90s Bulls.

He essentially called head coach Phil Jackson a racist and has lambasted Michael Jordan for many things that happened during their tenure as teammates.

"I felt like it was an opportunity to give (Kukoč) a rise. It was a racial move to give him a rise. After all I’ve been through with this organization, now you're gonna tell me to take the ball out and throw it to Toni Kukoč? You’re insulting me."

Former Bulls and Knicks talisman Charles Oakley, who is a very close friend of Michael Jordan, said the comments made by Pippen in his book and subsequent interviews soured his relationship with Jordan.

The duo have been in contact since their respective retirements. Jordan presented Pippen at the latter's Hall of Fame induction in 2010 and Pippen was part of the ceremony during Jordan's induction the year prior.

Either way, for any Bulls fans of the 90s, this is a hard pill to swallow knowing that their beloved heros are no longer on good terms.

