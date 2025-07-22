Michael Jordan's daughter lets her natural beauty shine in stylish selfies

Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan showed off her elegance in stylish selfies on Monday. Posting it to Instagram, she let her natural beauty shine in those images.Sharing a four-slide post, the businesswoman captioned the post with a one-word reaction.“Naturally ✨,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe caption reflected her images, which featured Jasmine clicking multiple mirror selfies as her natural beauty spoke for itself. In the images, she wore a camo-print shirt top, which was layered with an olive green puffer jacket. Keeping her look effortless, she styled her hair in a sleek straight style and had minimal makeup, while her signature glasses tied the outfit together.Unlike her father, Jasmine Jordan keeps away from the spotlight, but has followed in his footsteps as she is placed within the sporting world. She currently works with Jordan Brand as a field representative and supports women’s sports by helping the brand scout female athletes in the WNBA and more.However, she isn't ignorant about having a support system like her father to help her navigate through the industry.&quot;I can go anywhere of my name, my degree, and merits, but am I going to find myself? Probably not,&quot; she said via WWD.com. &quot;Acknowledging the elephant in the room and not letting it dictate how I move is important, so I can carve out my legacy. My dad’s shoes are big shoes to fill, and I have no desire to fill them,&quot; she explained.Jasmine Jordan is the youngest child from Michael Jordan's marriage to Juanita Vanoy.Michael Jordan receives special Father's Day wish from his daughter: &quot;Nothing compares to a father’s love.&quot;Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is a beloved figure for his work on the court and seems to be as loved off it by his family. A father of five, the six-time NBA champion received a warm wish on Father's Day from his daughter.Sharing a post on Instagram, Jamsine Jordan captioned it with a short message.&quot; Nothing compares to a father’s love 🫶🏾••Happy Father’s Day to my one and only. You’re the greatest father + grandpa on this planet 🌎••Love youuu♥️,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe heartfelt tribute offered fans a rare glimpse into the personal bond Jordan shares with his daughter, reminding everyone that his legacy extends far beyond basketball.