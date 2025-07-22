  • home icon
Michael Jordan's daughter lets her natural beauty shine in stylish selfies

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:38 GMT
Oct 27, 2024; Homestead, Florida, USA; 23XI team owner Michael Jordan watches during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Oct 27, 2024; Homestead, Florida, USA; 23XI team owner Michael Jordan watches during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan showed off her elegance in stylish selfies on Monday. Posting it to Instagram, she let her natural beauty shine in those images.

Sharing a four-slide post, the businesswoman captioned the post with a one-word reaction.

“Naturally ✨,” she wrote.
The caption reflected her images, which featured Jasmine clicking multiple mirror selfies as her natural beauty spoke for itself. In the images, she wore a camo-print shirt top, which was layered with an olive green puffer jacket. Keeping her look effortless, she styled her hair in a sleek straight style and had minimal makeup, while her signature glasses tied the outfit together.

Unlike her father, Jasmine Jordan keeps away from the spotlight, but has followed in his footsteps as she is placed within the sporting world. She currently works with Jordan Brand as a field representative and supports women’s sports by helping the brand scout female athletes in the WNBA and more.

However, she isn't ignorant about having a support system like her father to help her navigate through the industry.

"I can go anywhere of my name, my degree, and merits, but am I going to find myself? Probably not," she said via WWD.com. "Acknowledging the elephant in the room and not letting it dictate how I move is important, so I can carve out my legacy. My dad’s shoes are big shoes to fill, and I have no desire to fill them," she explained.
Jasmine Jordan is the youngest child from Michael Jordan's marriage to Juanita Vanoy.

Michael Jordan receives special Father's Day wish from his daughter: "Nothing compares to a father’s love."

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is a beloved figure for his work on the court and seems to be as loved off it by his family. A father of five, the six-time NBA champion received a warm wish on Father's Day from his daughter.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Jamsine Jordan captioned it with a short message.

" Nothing compares to a father’s love 🫶🏾••Happy Father’s Day to my one and only. You’re the greatest father + grandpa on this planet 🌎••Love youuu♥️," she wrote.

The heartfelt tribute offered fans a rare glimpse into the personal bond Jordan shares with his daughter, reminding everyone that his legacy extends far beyond basketball.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
