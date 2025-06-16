Michael Jordan’s daughter shares rare glimpse into NBA legend’s tender side in heartfelt Father’s Day tribute

Michael Jordan is widely known for his fierce competitiveness and intensity on the court. But his daughter, Jasmine Jordan-Christmas, showcased to fans his more affectionate side through her recent Father’s Day tribute.
Jasmine shared a series of touching photos on Instagram, including a picture with her father and several candid shots of His Airness enjoying quality time with his grandson.
“Nothing compares to a father’s love 🫶🏾 Happy Father’s Day to my one and only. You’re the greatest father + grandpa on this planet 🌎 Love youuu♥️” Jasmine captioned her post.
It’s no surprise Jordan’s demeanor changes around his grandchildren. Jasmine has previously shared how her father transforms into a much gentler figure when with his grandson.
"Michael Jordan, the grandpa, is soft. My son definitely has my dad wrapped around his finger,” Jasmine said. “He loves being a grandfather, and my son is his first grandchild.”
Jasmine is Michael Jordan’s only daughter, born from his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy. He also shares two sons with Vanoy, Jeffrey and Marcus. Jordan later welcomed twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, with his second wife, Yvette Prieto.
Michael Jordan didn’t want to be called “grandpa” by his grandson
Michael Jordan made it clear that he didn’t want his grandson to call him “grandpa.” Instead, he preferred that Jasmine Jordan-Christmas’ son, Rakeem, refer to him the same way the rest of the world does.
“He had to warm up to (it),” Jasmine said, via ESSENCE. “At first he wanted my son to call him ‘Mike’ or ‘Michael’ and I’m like, ‘Dad, we’re not doing this. You have to accept the grandpa title. It is what it is.'”
In the same interview, Jasmine revealed that despite the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan made an effort to stay connected with his grandson through video calls.
“They hang out as much as they can…we’re on FaceTime and Zoom like 24-7 it feels like,” she added.
Jasmine shares her son with Rakeem Christmas, who represented Syracuse during his college stint and went on to have a short career in the NBA.
