Some basketball fans have asserted that Kyrie Irving’s unraveling with the Brooklyn Nets started during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2021, the NBA announced that 99% of the players have been vaccinated except for a few, including the Nets’ mercurial point guard.

In a conversation with Reggie Roberts, the host of the “Ballfather” podcast by Sportskeeda, former NBA player Sam Vincent commented on the Irving issue:

“I understand everybody’s got some personal decisions to make and can have their own opinions even when you go against the team, I can agree with it. But what bothered me the most was Kyrie Irving would show up at the games with some sunglasses on and come sit at the stadium and watch his team play.

“If you’re not gonna take the vaccination, you’re not going to show up in your team, go home, right? Don’t come to the arena in sunglasses and sit courtside so that everybody can see that you’ve just given up on playing.”

With Kyrie Irving refusing to get vaccinated, the Nets on Oct. 12, 2021, decided to sideline him. He could practice at the facility and play in road games, but the organization didn’t want a part-time player. “We have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full-time participant,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

“Uncle Drew” was effectively banished from all team activities, but he could watch the games at Barclays Center if he wished to do so. On a few occasions, Irving watched Kevin Durant, James Harden and his teammates compete without the guy who was mainly responsible for their struggles.

After the Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, some behind-the-scenes reports promptly surfaced. Irving’s refusal to take the vaccine reportedly undercut the team’s morale and chemistry.

And while Irving caused all sorts of issues with his stance, his close buddy, Kevin Durant, refused to hold him accountable. Irving was ultimately able to play both at home and on the road, except in Toronto, and helped push his team to the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving is in the limelight again for the wrong reason

Kyrie Irving ultimately apologized for his anti-Semitic Twitter post.

After being in the spotlight for most of last season, Kyrie Irving was back at it again seven games into the new season. Irving tweeted a link to a film that had horrific anti-Semitic claims. What he did caused an uproar not just in the NBA but across different races and platforms.

Irving staunchly defended his actions until the Brooklyn Nets suspended him indefinitely without pay. It wasn’t until after the Nets announced his suspension did he publicly issue an apology.

The Nets’ called him “unfit" to be associated with the team until he has fulfilled certain “objective remedial measures,” which some found to be out of bounds.

Kyrie Irving has been playing great for most of the season, but it was his off-court decision that grabbed everyone’s attention. It remains to be seen when or if he will play again this season for the Nets.

