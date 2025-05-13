Michael Jordan's ex-teammate calls his feud with Scottie Pippen 'nonsense'

Almost three decades ago, the Chicago Bulls were the most popular team in sports. Led by Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson's team won six NBA championships in eight seasons.

Of course, he wouldn't have been able to accomplish all of that without Scottie Pippen, one of the greatest defenders and co-stars the game has ever seen.

However, even though Jordan repeatedly acknowledged, Pippen didn't like the way he was portrayed in his "The Last Dance" documentary, and he's taken countless shots at No. 23 ever since.

Notably, that's why Bill Cartwright, who won three rings with them, believes it's time to put an end to this feud. In an interview with TMZ, he urged them to bury the hatchet and get this over with.

"Nah, those guys are old guys now," Cartwright said. "It's like all that happened in the '90s. Shouldn't we be past that by now? Yeah, so it's kinda ... nonsense."

Cartwright had nothing but good things to say about his former hot-heated teammates, adding that no one will be able to take what they accomplished together away from them.

"I love Pip, and MJ was a great teammate," Cartwright said. "I had great teammates my whole time there. I just know that we won championships. I don't have anything to beef about."

Bill Cartwright once said Scottie Pippen was a better defender than Michael Jordan

Even so, Bill Cartwright may have unbeknownst added more fuel to the fire. In a 2024 interview with Jack M. Silverstein, he shared his thoughts on the debate of who was a better defender between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

And while Jordan does have a Defensive Player of the Year trophy sitting on his cabinet, the retired big man argued that Pippen's versatility made him a better defender.

"I think it was Pip because Pip could play more positions," Cartwright said. "He was taller. Both are pretty darn good. But Pip could guard the whole floor."

Jordan was a nine-time All-Defensive selection and is one of just six guards who have won Defensive Player of the Year. He also piled up 2,514 steals and 893 blocks in his career, averaging 2.3 and 0.8 per game, respectively.

Pippen earned 10 All-Defensive selections, and he registered 2,307 steals and 947 blocks in his career, averaging 2.0 and 0.8 per game, respectively.

