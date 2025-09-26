  • home icon
Michael Jordan's ex-teammate delivers stinging Luka Doncic criticism backing Scottie Pippen's defensive supremacy

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 26, 2025 13:36 GMT
Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate delivers stinging Luka Doncic criticism backing Scottie Pippen’s defensive supremacy. [photo: @hollywood_harp5/IG, @scottiepippen/IG, @lukadoncic/IG]

Scottie Pippen caused a stir on Tuesday when asked to compare NBA basketball today and the ‘80s and ‘90s. In an exclusive interview with Marca, Pippen said he was unsure Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic would dominate those past eras. The Chicago Bulls legend added that both current NBA superstars might have had trouble with their pressure defense.

Trending

Ron Harper, a former teammate of Pippen and Michael Jordan, responded to a post on X that showed the quote from the versatile forward:

“Luka [Doncic] couldn’t bring the ball up on you the whole game, I bet!!!!! The best small forward on defense ever is Scottie Pippen….”

Before the discussion about Doncic and Jokic, Scottie Pippen explained the wide gap between the eras. The six-time champ emphasized the different rules, which allowed for more bruising games during his heyday. Using the same rules, he couldn’t be certain if the LA Lakers point guard and the Denver Nuggets center would be just as dominant.

The Chicago Bulls, during their dynasty in the ‘90s, were consistently one of the best defensive teams. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman were perennial All-NBA Defensive team members. Pippen often hounded opposing guards from end to end, a key ingredient to their suffocating style. Many considered Ron Harper the unsung hero of that defensive unit led by three Hall of Famers.

Pippen added that with the change in rules, playing physical and holding opponents to under 80 points has become “almost impossible.”

Scottie Pippen is uncertain Luka Doncic can lead Lakers to a championship

The LA Lakers are pinning their hopes on Luka Doncic to lead them to a championship. They retooled the roster around the Slovenian to have a chance at lifting trophy No. 18 to tie the Boston Celtics for the league record.

When asked if Doncic could lead his team to the title, Pippen responded:

“I don't know. Their style of play got them to the finals. But I'm not sure if that style will get them there again. It was a one-off feat, but when they got to the finals, they didn't have much.”

The last time the LA Lakers reached the NBA Finals in 2020, they went on to win the championship behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Pippen must have meant Doncic’s time with the Dallas Mavericks when the point guard led the Mavs to the 2024 championship series. Against the Boston Celtics, Doncic and Co. won just one game.

Doncic unveiled an improved physique, which helped him dominate the 2025 EuroBasket. Still, Scottie Pippen is unconvinced the perennial MVP contender could be more successful with the Lakers than he was with the Mavericks.

