Michael Jordan's ex-teammate denies Chuck D's claims on Bulls legend 'riding' with Barons in a bus he bought

Michael Jordan’s stint with the Birmingham Barons, a Double-A minor affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, was short-lived. Jordan struggled at baseball, but his legend grew even when he was away from basketball.

Rapper Chuck D, tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, about what Jordan did in the minors to respond to a viral Ryan Clark clip:

Michael Jordan’s former teammate with the Chicago Bulls promptly pushed back:

“No MJ bought them a bust with everything”

Harper’s comments backed up what ESPN had reported in May 2020:

“So while it's true that Jordan did 'get' them the bus, contrary to popular legend, he did not buy it. The Thrasher Brothers got what they were looking for -- publicity.”

The rapper’s comment was a reaction to a viral video of Ryan Clark blasting Bronny James for not playing on the road with the South Bay Lakers. Chuck D wanted to point out the difference between LeBron James’ son and the legendary Chicago Bulls superstar.

Ron Harper wouldn’t let the reaction pass without putting out the truth.

Michael Jordan’s Birmingham Barons coaches and teammates raved about the buses the basketball superstar “got” for them

Although Michael Jordan didn't buy the bus, the players and the coaches described what it felt like to get a new ride.

Terry Francona, the Barons coach, said in the ESPN interview when four new buses arrived to get the team:

"Michael had asked me, 'What if I get us a bus?' I don't want to get fired, so I got permission, and the next day, four new buses showed up in our parking lot. The first one must've been a bus for a rock group -- really nice for Michael and me and the coaches, but no room for the other players.

"We ended up choosing a really nice bus that could've been for The Partridge Family. Michael autographed the outside, and the Jordancruiser was born."

Kenny Coleman, in the same report, added:

"I wanted to kiss it. Our old bus had no temperature control. It was either too hot or too cold. The new one felt like a spaceship."

Michael Jordan played 127 games for the Barons before returning to the NBA. Although his dalliance with baseball lasted only one season, the stories that came out of that time remain alive.

