Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas applauds Harvard for mocking Donald Trump's education secretary over viral public letter

Michael Jordan's former teammate Etan Thomas is a Donald Trump critic who frequently posts content targeting the current U.S. President and his regime. On Wednesday, the athlete-turned-writer took aim at a member of Trump's Cabinet who is locked in a battle with an Ivy League institution.

In a letter dated May 5, Education Secretary Linda McMahon asked Harvard President Dr. Alan Garber to account for the university's supposed shortcomings, including the admisison of foreign students "who show contempt for the United States of America." Then, on Tuesday, a marked up version of McMahon's letter made the rounds on X:

Some netizens believed that the marked up version, which called attention to capitalization mishaps and other structural issues in McMahon's letter, was created by Harvard staff. Picking up on this idea, Thomas launched into his criticism of McMahon:

"So let me get this straight, Linda McMahon, the Trump appointed Secretary of Education, wrote Harvard University a letter to which they responded by noting areas that are in need of correction and then posted it on social media? Much Respect @Harvard," Thomas wrote on Instagram.

For what it's worth, some online users on X have pointed out that the marked up letter did not come from Harvard, but from another netizen who was critical of McMahon.

Nevertheless, a clear message has been sent by McMahon — the former CEO of WWE — to Harvard: Federal grants will no longer be provided, given the university's alleged trangressions. On the other hand, Thomas remains steadfast in his criticism of Trump and his appointed officials.

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas comments on U.S. citizens who supposedly regret voting for Donald Trump: "The finding out phase continues"

This past weekend, Thomas went on X to post a clip of a netizen reading aloud Tweets from citizens who supposedly regret voting for Trump in the presidential elections last year:

"The man owns two Teslas and voted for Trump twice...just lost his job because of Elon [Musk] and Trump's policies," the netizen said in the clip. "And still think Trump actually gives a shit. I mean, you could almost hear the moment the regret sets in."

Thomas commented on the Tweets read aloud by the netizen:

"Trump Voter Regrets...The Finding Out Phase Continues," the former NBA player wrote.

With a long way to go before the next presidential elections, Thomas will have plenty more to say about Trump and his administration.

