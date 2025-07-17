  • home icon
  • Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate Jerry Stackhouse recreates iconic 'Love Island' shenanigans in heartfelt moment with wife Ramirra

Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate Jerry Stackhouse recreates iconic 'Love Island' shenanigans in heartfelt moment with wife Ramirra

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 17, 2025 07:39 GMT
An image of Jerry and Ramirra Stackhouse
Jerry and Ramirra Stackhouse recreate shenanigans from the dating show "Love Island." Credit: Jerry Stackhouse/IG

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Jerry Stackhouse and his wife Ramirra are celebrating 25 years of marriage this December. Ahead of this milestone, the couple went on Instagram this week to parody a famous dating show.

On Wednesday, Ramirra uploaded a clip meant to look like a scene from the Peacock series "Love Island." In this clip, Jerry and Ramirra's entrance is heralded by this popular line from the series: "This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa!" For good measure, Ramirra continued to play up the "Love Island" theme in her post's caption.

"So I got coupled up with this guy Jerry…I don’t know…we’ll see if it’s a match," she wrote. "#fitat49 #loveisland #blackmarriage #married25years"
Though the Stackhouses were role-playing two strangers in this clip, their real-life romance began way back in 1996. That year, Ramirra was a student at UNC-Central while Jerry — who had already been drafted into the NBA in 1995 — was still toiling away at his college degree.

The two got married in 2000 and have since gone on to raise three children. After spending 17 seasons in the NBA and earning two All-Star nods along the way, Jerry would transition into a coaching career. His resume includes stints as an assistant coach in the NBA (including his current role as an assistant to Steve Kerr in Golden State), as well as five seasons as Vanderbilt head coach.

Meanwhile, Ramirra continues to thrive as a fitness dance instructor. To celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary, Jerry posted a loving message about how he met Ramirra.

"She danced her way into my life 27 years ago and WE’RE STILL DANCING!" the former All-Star wrote in a December 2023 IG post.
Just months away from their 25th anniversary, the couple decided to mix things up by pretending to be "bombshells" in a thrilling "Love Island" episode.

"Are they ever gonna fall off?": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Jerry Stackhouse and wife Ramirra post tandem workout clip

In yet another glimpse into their married life, Jerry and Ramirra uploaded a clip of their couple workout this past Monday.

"Them: Are they ever gonna fall off? Us: You know better than that," Ramirra wrote in the clip's caption.

From the looks of it, the Stackhouse couple has zero plans of letting up on their physical fitness.

