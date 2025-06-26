Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper clowns LeBron James for making Cooper Flagg's NBA draft moment about himself

LeBron James made headlines before the NBA draft when he commented about Cooper Flagg's situation with the Dallas Mavericks. Michael Jordan's ex-teammate, Ron Harper, called out the LA Lakers superstar for making it about himself again.
In a reply to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Harper reacted to James' remarks about Flagg going on a very good situation. The first pick will be surrounded by players such as Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson, and coached by Jason Kidd.
"The King" compared it to his situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, when he had teammates such as Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Carlos Boozer and Ricky Davis. The Cavs didn't surround him with a better team until 2006 when they finally made the playoffs.
Jordan's ex-Bulls teammate can't help but laugh and call out James for the comparison.
"It always comeback to him… lol" Harper tweeted.
To be fair to LeBron James, Steve Nash asked him on their podcast "Mind The Game" about his perspective as the number one pick. James had all eyes on him since high school and embraced everything that was thrown at him. He passed with flying colors and turned into one of the greatest of all time.
As for Harper, his son, Dylan, was selected second behind Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA draft. He will be playing for the San Antonio Spurs next season unless the team decides to make a package for players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown.
Cooper Flagg picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James as the NBA GOAT
LeBron James might have a lot of great things to say about Cooper Flagg, but the incoming rookie has picked Michael Jordan as his GOAT. Flagg told talkSport that Jordan is the greatest ever, pointing to his parents as an influence on why he prefers "His Airness."
"Michael Jordan, for sure," Flagg said. "That's the GOAT to me. I don't know if it was how I was raised by my parents or not, but that's just my answer."
Flagg also opened up about his admiration for Larry Bird, whom he patterned his game after growing up in Maine. He praised Bird's relentless play, hustle, playmaking and shooting. He wants to have the same mentality as the Boston Celtics legend, who won three NBA championships.
