  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper drops 4-word to Dawn Staley's motivational message before Gamecocks Sweet 16 win over Maryland

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper drops 4-word to Dawn Staley's motivational message before Gamecocks Sweet 16 win over Maryland

By Orlando Silva
Modified Mar 29, 2025 19:08 GMT
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper drops 3-word to Dawn Staley's motivational message before Gamecocks Sweet 16 win over Maryland (Image credit: Imagn)

Former Michael Jordan's teammate, Ron Harper, reacted to Dawn Staley's preparations for the South Carolina Gamecocks' duel against the Maryland Terrapins on Friday. The defending champions advanced to the Elite Eight after a close 71–67 win.

Ad

Staley shared two motivational quotes ahead of the match on social media.

"'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the LORD, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'" - Jeremiah 29:11
"You don't have to be pushed, the vision pulls you." - Laeticia Amhiere
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Harper agreed with the message Staley was trying to pass on to her players.

"Talk to them coach," he tweeted on Friday.
Ad

The Gamecocks improved to 33-3 after their Friday night win. MiLaysia Fulwiley led the way with 23 points off the bench. She added five rebounds, three assists and one block in 21 minutes. Chloe Kitts added 15 points and 11 rebounds while Kaylene Smikle responded with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists from the Terrapins.

After beating the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes to win the national championship last season, South Carolina is in the quest for a back-to-back title. Their next matchup is against the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils on Sunday.

Ad

Ron Harper's son credits him for shaping his life

While Dawn Staley is trying to lead her team to another championship run, Ron Harper is strongly interested in the 2024-25 NCAA basketball season. His son, Dylan Harper, played his freshman season with the Rutgers Scarlett Knights.

They couldn't advance to the big tournament and were eliminated by the USC Trojans in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. Harper explained how much his father had shaped his work ethic in October.

Ad
"OG, you know he really impacted me many ways, cuz my dad wasn't just an NBA player, you know he won NBA championships," Dylan said.
"The way he was always in the gym tells me we got to be in the gym every day no matter what, I guess taking that knowledge of what he taught me; what to do, what not to do, where to be, where not to be. Overall just knowing that being a champion starts when you wake up and that's probably the biggest thing I took from him."

Harper finished the season with a 27-point performance against the Trojans.

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी