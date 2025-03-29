Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper drops 4-word to Dawn Staley's motivational message before Gamecocks Sweet 16 win over Maryland

Former Michael Jordan's teammate, Ron Harper, reacted to Dawn Staley's preparations for the South Carolina Gamecocks' duel against the Maryland Terrapins on Friday. The defending champions advanced to the Elite Eight after a close 71–67 win.

Staley shared two motivational quotes ahead of the match on social media.

"'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the LORD, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'" - Jeremiah 29:11

"You don't have to be pushed, the vision pulls you." - Laeticia Amhiere

Harper agreed with the message Staley was trying to pass on to her players.

"Talk to them coach," he tweeted on Friday.

The Gamecocks improved to 33-3 after their Friday night win. MiLaysia Fulwiley led the way with 23 points off the bench. She added five rebounds, three assists and one block in 21 minutes. Chloe Kitts added 15 points and 11 rebounds while Kaylene Smikle responded with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists from the Terrapins.

After beating the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes to win the national championship last season, South Carolina is in the quest for a back-to-back title. Their next matchup is against the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils on Sunday.

Ron Harper's son credits him for shaping his life

While Dawn Staley is trying to lead her team to another championship run, Ron Harper is strongly interested in the 2024-25 NCAA basketball season. His son, Dylan Harper, played his freshman season with the Rutgers Scarlett Knights.

They couldn't advance to the big tournament and were eliminated by the USC Trojans in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. Harper explained how much his father had shaped his work ethic in October.

"OG, you know he really impacted me many ways, cuz my dad wasn't just an NBA player, you know he won NBA championships," Dylan said.

"The way he was always in the gym tells me we got to be in the gym every day no matter what, I guess taking that knowledge of what he taught me; what to do, what not to do, where to be, where not to be. Overall just knowing that being a champion starts when you wake up and that's probably the biggest thing I took from him."

Harper finished the season with a 27-point performance against the Trojans.

