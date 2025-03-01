Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper drops 5-word reaction to WNBA star’s explosive comment against Donald Trump

Ron Harper, a former teammate of Michael Jordan back in the 90s, frequently goes on social media to post unfiltered takes regarding any topic he wants to bring up. On Thursday, Harper made another comment that indicated his feelings on the current regime in the White House.

Ad

To be specific, the five-time NBA champion was responding to a Tweet by WNBA star Natasha Cloud, who had criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for ordering the elimination of multiple DEI programs. Harper's response to Cloud's Tweet was quite telling:

"She's correct too speak up," Harper wrote in his reply.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Harper agreed with what Cloud had to say to members of the media regarding the U.S. and the government running it. Cloud had retweeted a Fox post of her criticisms of Trump's decision on DEI programs:

"It is. Next time @ me with yall scary a**es and fixed political narrative. PEOPLE OVER PROFIT."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Connecticut Sun guard criticized the "system that has only been about white men." While Cloud acknowledged the reality of how American society works, she claimed that citizens pay the price:

"I understand the business aspect and I understand the human aspect," Cloud told the Associated Press. "Too often this country has put the human aspect aside, and put profit and money over people."

Ad

Harper, meanwhile, has taken shots at Trump and his supporters over the past few years on social media. In early 2024, months before the general elections, he joined in on the political banter between hip-hop personality Uncle Luke and former Indiana Pacers guard Jalen Rose:

"You better vote and not for Trump..," Harper said in response to Rose and Uncle Luke.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper cries foul over officiating in Big 12 game

Anyone taking a look at Ron Harper's X account will see that he is as free with his basketball takes as he is in his political opinions. Last weekend, Harper turned his attention to the Big 12 game between Arizona and BYU.

With 2.6 seconds left and Arizona leading 95-94, a foul was called on Arizona forward Trey Townsend, who did not appear to make contact as BYU forward Richie Saunders pivoted and threw up a four-foot shot.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saunders ended up making his two free throws to seal the 96-95 win for BYU. In the aftermath of this game, Ron Harper offered his two cents:

"They should check the zebras bank accounts and cell phones and laptops for cheating last night," he said on X.

Harper, who made a living off playing top-tier defense, appears to be convinced that there was something amiss in this BYU-Arizona situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback