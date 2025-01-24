Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper makes his feelings known on Donald Trump declassifying JFK files but not Jeffery Epstein

On social media, Ron Harper has proven he isn't scared to speak his mind on any topic. The former NBA player recently took aim at President Donald Trump following one of his many executive orders.

Since being sworn back into office on Monday, Trump has wasted no time utilizing his powers as President. Among the numerous orders he's signed off on this week was declassifying the documents regarding the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King.

Following this decision, some have called for Trump to release the files on Jeffery Epstein too. This garnered a response from Ron Harper on X. The former teammate of Michael Jordan doesn't think Trump will do it because, as per him, the President is connected to Epstein.

"Cause his name is in that one…," Harper wrote.

Back in 2019, Epstein was arrested and charged with counts of sex trafficking involving minors. About a month into his prison sentence, he was found dead in his cell.

Prior to being so active on social media, Harper enjoyed a 15-year career in the NBA. He famously played alongside MJ on the Chicago Bulls, winning three championships in the process. Harper then departed for LA, where he won two more titles with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

Ron Harper responds to fan trying to put LeBron James over Michael Jordan

While Ron Harper typically branches out into other topics, the majority of his social media posts are about basketball and the NBA. He recently sounded off on a fan for trying to put LeBron James over Michael Jordan.

For well over a decade now, fans and analysts have engaged in the GOAT debate between LeBron and Jordan. Following his latest poster slam, one fan tried to further build the case for the LA Lakers star.

At the age of 40, LeBron is still playing the game at a high level. He turned back the clock against the Washington Wizards this week, throwing down a dunk over big man Jonas Valanciunas. The fan posted a picture of the play on X, stating that Jordan wasn't doing stuff like this at the age of 40.

Ron Harper would end up replying to this post, coming to the defense of his former teammate. He took a jab at LeBron and the Lakers, calling them a play-in team at best.

"Just wait for the play in games!!!!!"

While they've had to work their way through the play-in in the past, that isn't the case for the Lakers this season. At the halfway point, LeBron and company find themselves in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record.

They have to be careful though, as the 10th-placed Phoenix Suns are only two-and-a-half games behind them.

