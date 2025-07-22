Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate Ron Harper makes pointed stand after being accused of hating LeBron James

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper has a long history of making social media comments about LeBron James. On Monday, Harper went on X to set the record straight once and for all regarding his stance on the King.In a long conversation thread involving a handful of netizens, the five-time NBA champion refuted claims that he was resentful of James, citing a connection that he has with the LA Lakers star.&quot;I never hate on LBJ that’s my Ohio kid so why do o hate I’ll always tell you my opinions,&quot; Harper tweeted.Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINKI never hate on LBJ that’s my Ohio kid so why do o hate I’ll always tell you my opinionsHarper is referring to the Ohio roots that he shares with James. On the one hand, the 90s defensive ace is a Dayton native who was named first-team All-Ohio in his high school days. On the other hand, the NBA's all-time leader in career points spent his formative years in Akron.Doubling down on his assertion, Harper also responded to a netizen who claimed that the former Laker once questioned the validity of James' 2020 title win.&quot;I never call it fake I said it was a bubble ring. A 1 game championship,&quot; Harper posted on X.Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINKI never call it fake I said it was a bubble ring. A 1 game championshipThough Harper appears to be backtracking on his own comments, he appeared to call the 2020 NBA championship a &quot;bubble gum ring&quot; in a Tweet that he posted on May 28.Harper's support for his iconic former teammate Jordan is well-documented, but at this point, fans will continue to wonder whether Harper truly harbors no &quot;hate&quot; towards James.&quot;What has this talking head done?&quot;: Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper slams social media personality for hot take regarding LeBron JamesThree days before setting the record straight on his LBJ stance, Harper stood up for the King amidst a scathing attack from a social media personality.Last Friday, businessman David Portnoy went viral when he launched an anti-James tirade. Among his choice words for the four-time NBA champion were &quot;one of the greatest losers in the history of the Lakers organization,&quot; along with &quot;total bum&quot; and &quot;total failure.&quot;In response to this tirade, Harper took aim at Portnoy's credibility.&quot;This what kills me what’ve this talking head done??? Not a damn thing!!!’nn,&quot; Harper tweeted.Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINKThis what kills me what’ve this talking head done??? Not a damn thing!!!’nnBetween his Tweet about &quot;never hating&quot; on James and his rebuke of Portnoy, Harper appears to be showing plenty of respect towards the all-time NBA great.