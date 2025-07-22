  • home icon
Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate Ron Harper makes pointed stand after being accused of hating LeBron James

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 22, 2025 14:02 GMT
An image of Ron Harper and LeBron James side by side
Ron Harper clears the air on his stance towards LeBron James. Credit: Harper/x, James/x

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper has a long history of making social media comments about LeBron James. On Monday, Harper went on X to set the record straight once and for all regarding his stance on the King.

In a long conversation thread involving a handful of netizens, the five-time NBA champion refuted claims that he was resentful of James, citing a connection that he has with the LA Lakers star.

"I never hate on LBJ that’s my Ohio kid so why do o hate I’ll always tell you my opinions," Harper tweeted.
also-read-trending Trending

Harper is referring to the Ohio roots that he shares with James. On the one hand, the 90s defensive ace is a Dayton native who was named first-team All-Ohio in his high school days. On the other hand, the NBA's all-time leader in career points spent his formative years in Akron.

Doubling down on his assertion, Harper also responded to a netizen who claimed that the former Laker once questioned the validity of James' 2020 title win.

"I never call it fake I said it was a bubble ring. A 1 game championship," Harper posted on X.
Though Harper appears to be backtracking on his own comments, he appeared to call the 2020 NBA championship a "bubble gum ring" in a Tweet that he posted on May 28.

Harper's support for his iconic former teammate Jordan is well-documented, but at this point, fans will continue to wonder whether Harper truly harbors no "hate" towards James.

"What has this talking head done?": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper slams social media personality for hot take regarding LeBron James

Three days before setting the record straight on his LBJ stance, Harper stood up for the King amidst a scathing attack from a social media personality.

Last Friday, businessman David Portnoy went viral when he launched an anti-James tirade. Among his choice words for the four-time NBA champion were "one of the greatest losers in the history of the Lakers organization," along with "total bum" and "total failure."

In response to this tirade, Harper took aim at Portnoy's credibility.

"This what kills me what’ve this talking head done??? Not a damn thing!!!’nn," Harper tweeted.

Between his Tweet about "never hating" on James and his rebuke of Portnoy, Harper appears to be showing plenty of respect towards the all-time NBA great.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

