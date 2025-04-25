Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper reacts as Deion Sanders' "top 5" post on Shedeur gets embarrassing Community Note

Deion Sanders is expected to have two of his Colorado Buffalo players picked at the beginning of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. However, his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was the surprise of the night, sliding all the way out of the first round. The revelation of the evening sparked a reaction from former Chicago Bull Ron Harper to the hate that the Sanders family got on social media.
Harper was a member of some of the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls teams in the 1990s, winning three championships with the team before adding two more with the Los Angeles Lakers. Since retiring, though, Harper has become active on social media, sharing his opinion on a variety of things, including the treatment of his fellow professional athletes, including Deion Sanders.
The Colorado head coach took to X on Thursday to silence the haters who were telling him that his son had not done enough to carry himself with the confidence that he did heading into the draft after an underwhelming final season in college. Deion Sanders defended his son, Shedeur, saying that he was going to be one of the first five names called in the draft.
"He will be a top 5 pick," Sanders said about his son. "Where yo son going?... I got time today..."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
When Shedeur's name wasn't one of the first five picks, Sanders' tweet was given a Community Note by X that was pointed out by another fan poking fun at the situation. Ron Harper reacted to this, sharing his opinion as to why Shedeur slipped in the draft despite impressing scouts all season.
Deion Sanders' son might have hurt his stock heading into the NFL Draft
One of the final hurdles that future NFL rookies need to clear before being selected in the draft is their final interview with teams. According to one NFL coach, Shedeur Sanders put together one of the worst formal interviews he had ever seen. It is unclear if there was any reason behind Sanders' poor performance, but the news hurt him entering the draft.
While Deion Sanders didn't share his opinion on his son falling out of the first round, Shedeur Sanders did address the cameras in the green room at the NFL Draft that had been following him all night.
"I feel like this happened for no reason," said Shedeur Sanders on why he wasn't picked in the first round. "...we all known this shouldn't have happened."
Shedeur Sanders is expected to be taken early in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday, but his slip out of the first round is something to note as he begins his career. Deion Sanders, though, remains confident in his son.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place