Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper sends strong message to NFL as Justin Tucker faces sexual misconduct accusations by 16 women

Ron Harper, a former teammate of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, has called out the NFL amid Justin Tucker's alleged sexual misconduct. The Baltimore Ravens kicker is facing accusations from 16 women. He will likely be subjected to discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

In a post on X, Harper asked the NFL to have the "same energy" on Tucker regarding the sexual misconduct allegations. It's unclear what the five-time NBA champion is alluding to, but it may pertain to how the league handled Deshaun Watson's sexual assault allegations back in 2021.

"@NFL I want that same energy on Justin tuckers case now…..," Harper tweeted.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, seven more women accused Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual misconduct to bring the total to 16. All the women are therapists from eight different spas in Baltimore, with the incidents allegedly happening from 2012 to 2016.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the situation during Super Bowl weekend earlier this month. The league has already started investigating the matter, with the Baltimore Ravens being mum on the situation.

The Ravens have only released one statement regarding the matter and are waiting for the NFL investigation to conclude.

As for Ron Harper's comments, Deshaun Watson was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct since 2021. The NFL eventually suspended Watson for 11 games and fined him $5 million under its personal conduct policy.

The now-Cleveland Browns quarterback reached confidential settlements with at least 23 women who accused him of sexual misconduct and sued him in civil court.

In Justin Tucker's case, none of the women have filed a lawsuit against him due to Maryland's three-year statute of limitations for civil lawsuits, as per The Athletic.

If the NFL finds that Tucker violated the personal conduct policy, there's a chance that he'll get the same punishment as Watson.

Ron Harper also called out the NBA after the All-Star Game

Ron Harper also called out the NBA after the All-Star Game. (Photo: IMAGN)

The NFL was not the only league Ron Harper called out on Sunday. The former Chicago Bulls guard also put the NBA on blast for its newest format of the All-Star Game. Adam Silver introduced a new concept at this year's event in San Francisco, which received mixed reviews from players and fans.

Harper took to X to call for the return of the old East vs. West format. However, it's not really about the format, but the level of effort from the biggest stars in the NBA.

"They’re making a joke out of the all star weekend for sure it’s not about the players it’s all the entertainment TRASH!!! Go back to EAST WEST GAME @NBAonTNT @NBA," Harper tweeted.

Some of the new suggestions include Team USA vs. Team World, a 1-on-1 tournament featuring the All-Stars, and the addition of the All-Snubbed Team in the game instead of the Rising Stars.

