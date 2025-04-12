Michael Jordan's former teammate, Ron Harper, had a strong reaction to LeBron James warming up shirtless and wearing a durag ahead of Friday's matchup between his LA Lakers and the Houston Rockets. James initially drew criticism from Isiah Thomas, who labeled his attitude as unprofessional.

Harper reacted to Thomas' words on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, agreeing with the Detroit Pistons legends and noting how things have changed in the NBA regarding its dress code.

"No more rules and dress code for anything. When hockey dress better than the NBA it’s a problem," Harper tweeted.

Before Harper, Isiah Thomas made his opinion clear on James' appearance, saying that the professionalism in the league diminished and adding that he wouldn't have let one of his players go to the court looking like the LA Lakers superstar.

"I totally 100% object to (LeBron James shooting shirtless)," Thomas said. "I was the GM and coach. I would never let one of my players walk out on the floor looking like (James). I mean we are a professional NBA league. ... The professionalism in our NBA league has diminished so much."

These remarks raised some eyebrows around the league, with fans taking issue with Thomas.

After receiving criticism from Isiah Thomas, LeBron James had a discreet night, scoring 14 points on 6-of-11 from the field, grabbing four rebounds and dishing eight assists. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves led the way with 39 and 23 points, respectively, as the Lakers dominated the Rockets 140-109 to secure the Pacific Division title.

Once the game was over, "King James" celebrated JJ Redick's milestone as a rookie head coach but seemingly wanted to address Thomas' comments.

LeBron James shared a cryptic message after Isiah Thomas' criticized him

LeBron James took to X on Friday after the Lakers won their 50th game of the season against the Rockets. The four-time NBA champion shared a message with two different meanings: first, he revealed he planned to say something different but didn't think it was worth it before focusing on JJ Redick winning 50 games in his first season as a head coach.

"Man I was going to say something but it’s useless at this point in my career! Anyways more important CONGRATULATIONS JJ on a 50-win season in the WEST & Post Season nod! That’s 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🫡," James tweeted.

The LA Lakers are back in the playoffs, but this time, they look like a serious candidate to compete for the championship.

