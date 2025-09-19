  • home icon
Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate slams Amazon’s ‘disgusting’ Tyreek Hill domestic violence callout on national TV

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 19, 2025 11:59 GMT
Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins were in New York for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Although heavy underdogs, the Dolphins stayed within striking distance of the crowd. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Amazon Prime-streamed matchup put the limelight on the star wide receiver’s off-court troubles.

While the Super Bowl LIV winner stood on the sidelines, a reporter narrated the ongoing investigation into “domestic violence accusations.”

Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Ron Harper, reacted to the coverage and the reporting:

“What do this has to do with football? Wow disgusting.”
The reporter gave some insight into the off-court issues Tyreek Hill is facing. According to her, the star wideout’s former wife accused him of being violent on “eight separate occasions.” The reporter continued that Hill, who has not been criminally charged, has denied the allegations. The play-by-play announcer wrapped up the clip by saying Hill is “no stranger to off-court stuff.”

Tyreek Hill is one of the most electrifying stars in the NFL. The five-time First-Team All-Pro is always a treat to watch on the field. Despite his fame and status, a long list of domestic violence incidents has overshadowed his career.

Hill faced child abuse accusations while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also grabbed the limelight for the wrong reason when social media influencer Sophie Hall accused him of breaking her leg in 2023. No charges were filed against Hill for the former, while his attorney contested the latter’s allegations.

The former Chicago Bulls guard, who won three championships with Michael Jordan, thought the NFL could have left the off-field stuff out of football coverage.

Tyreek Hill’s counsel slammed domestic abuse charges filed by NFL star’s estranged wife

Keeta Vaccaro, Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife, filed a domestic abuse lawsuit in late August. According to multiple reports, she claimed to have been abused during their 17-month relationship while pregnant.

An NFL representative met with Vaccaro’s lawyer before the Dolphins-Bills game on Thursday, an encounter that prompted the report during the showdown.

Hill’s counsel, Julius B. Collins, called the allegations on Wednesday an attempt to “shake Mr. Hill down." Collins added that Vaccaro wanted “an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money.”

According to Collins, Hill would keep mum until he had the chance to clear his name in court.

