Michael Jordan’s ex teammate slams LeBron James’ haters over PED accusation and Bryce James slander - “Why the hate on kids?”

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper protected LeBron James' name and his son Bryce James on social media against their haters. On Sunday, NBA Strife, a social media account covering the NBA, shared a video featuring popular sportswriter Dan Le Batard.

In the video, Batard threw shade at the Lakers superstar and suggested that the veteran might be involved in using performance enhancing drugs. However, Harper wanted nothing to do with Batard's take as he dropped in the post's comment section and slammed the sportswriter.

"Shut up fat Dan cause you never played anything. Big mouth 👄," Harper commented.

In another scenario, Harper stepped up to protect LeBron James' younger son Bryce James from online scrutiny. On Saturday, a fan reposted a Lakers fanpage's post celebrating Bryce James and his high school team's state championship victory.

In the caption of his repost, the fan had criticized Bryce James for his poor performance in the championship game and claimed that Bron's son is getting the credit for the win without any work. Ron Harper dropped in the repost's comment section and questioned the fan on his scrutiny.

"Why the hate on kids????" Harper commented.

LeBron James has always been at the center of media attention since his inception in the NBA. He has been praised as well as criticized more than any other player in the league.

However, Harper's action confirms that there are players and former players who would stand up for the Lakers star when someone crosses certain boundaries.

Michael Jordan's ex teammate slams LeBron James' fan after he compared the Lakers superstar to the Bulls and Lakers legends

Michael Jordan's former teammate Ron Harper slammed a LeBron James fan after he compared the Lakers superstar to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. On March 9, a fan listed some prominent events from Jordan and Bryant's careers and compared them to Bron's career-altering decision to leave the Cavs.

The fan asked other fans to make sense of LBJ being a traitor when MJ and Mamba had also taken some questionable decisions. However, Ron Harper was not pleased with the fan's take and he slammed him in his post's comment section.

"You want to look better by bringing others down? A clown move stand on your own…," Harper commented.

The fan responded to the former Bulls player by disrespecting him and calling him Jordan's son, but Harper had an even more savage reply ready in his arsenal.

"did you need to get clearance from daddy MJ to reply?" the fan commented.

"No I ask your mother in bed last night…." Harper responded.

Ron Harper slams a LeBron James fan online.

Ron Harper has been quite active on social media lately. So the fans can expect to see some more wild responses from the former Bulls star in the future.

